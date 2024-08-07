Grays beat The Lab, 8-1, advance to second round of NUL playoffs - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays have eliminated The Lab, winning 8-1 Tuesday night to take the best-of-three series, 2-0.

The Grays took Game 1, 6-3, behind a complete game from pitcher Slayder Watterson and timely hits from Tyler Vance and JD Gunderson.

They must now wait for the other Northern Utah League playoff results and will face either the Hyrum Hornets or Logan Royals in the second round. The second-round series will begin Thursday night with the Grays on the road. Game 2 of that series will be Friday night at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.

If necessary, a third and deciding game will be in Utah Saturday night.