Idaho Falls to begin renovations at Frontier Center - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls is excited to announce the next phase of renovations at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts, beginning with construction staging on April 7, which will involve site preparation and the installation of a temporary fence for safety and security throughout the project.

As part of ongoing efforts to modernize the facility, the renovation will triple the size of the lobby, improve pick-up and drop-off areas, and include essential ADA upgrades, such as accessible restrooms and a ramp for easier access. These improvements are designed to enhance the overall experience for guests and to ensure the Frontier Center continues to be a vital cultural hub for the community.

“While the coming months may require some patience and creative workarounds, these improvements will greatly enhance the overall experience of attending a community event at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “No longer will the stairs or a crowded lobby or lack of space be an obstacle for those who wish to enjoy the wide variety of programming available at this City venue.”

During construction, the Frontier Center will remain open with primary access through the North entrances, the Stage entrances, and the West entrance via the High School doors. ADA access will be available with a ramp at the South entrance. Please note changes in access may occur throughout the construction process. Onsite signage will help guide guests to the appropriate entrances, and we ask that everyone follow the signs for their safety.

The latest phase of renovations is being funded through a public/private effort with contributions from Frontier Credit Union, the CHC Foundation, numerous generous community members and the city of Idaho Falls.

The city appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as these improvements are made to the Frontier Center. Staff are committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring the facility remains a premier venue for performances and cultural events during the construction.