Prep football preview: Madison sets sights on playoff push - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The 6A District 5-6 conference is tough to crack. That’s a fact Madison coach Chandler Rhoads knows well.

With Rigby or Highland having won the state title six times since 2014, the Bobcats know the challenge they face at the beginning of every season.

“It’s the toughest in the state,” Rhoads said of the conference.

Rhoads enters his fourth season as Madison’s head coach, which could make for perfect timing for the Bobcats’ senior class.

“This is the first senior class and that’s really important,” Rhoads said. “They know the culture and they’ve been with us since Day 1.”

With several players entering their third year of varsity competition, the storyline for Madison could be how much that experience carries over when the Bobcats line up against Rigby and Highland.

Madison returns a core group of linemen on both sides of the ball, as well as first-team All-Conference running back Barkley Beck and All-Conference honorable mention quarterback Hazen Torgerson. Tight end Tanner Johnson and receiver Lucas Fransen also return after earning All-Conference honors a year ago.

“On offense, we want to be dynamic, run the football, be physical,” Rhoads said.

The defense returns Cache Summers, a first-team All-Conference linebacker who anchors the defense. Linebacker Bryce Dredge is back, as are defensive linemen Porter Cottle and Cary Fa.

“We want to set the tone physically,” Rhoads said of the defense. “We want to play with a lot speed.”

The trend among the top 6A (formerly 5A) teams has usually been stellar defensive play. State champion Highland gave up just 15.67 points per game last season, while Inland Empire champion Coeur d’Alene surrendered just 13.33 points. Rocky Mountain (14.73 points) and Eagle (15.18 points) were also among state leaders in scoring defense.

Madison starts its season Friday night against Bonneville High School, and will be the EastIdahoNews.com Game of the Week — the first of the year.