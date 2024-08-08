Prep football preview: Sugar-Salem looks to reload for another title run - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series featuring key storylines for the upcoming high school football season.

SUGAR CITY — First up is Sugar-Salem High School.

The Diggers may as well begin every season by dusting off a place in their trophy case for another state title.

Sugar-Salem is a powerhouse in Idaho football, becoming the first team in 23 years to win five state championships in six years. The Diggers concluded last season with a 63-27 win over conference foe Teton to earn another 3A crown.

Of course, it’s never as easy as it looks, coach Tyler Richins is quick to point out about the program’s dominance.

“I think a lot of it just comes down to consistency,” said Richins, now in his 11th season at the helm. “It comes down to expectations, and it comes down, for us, we want to have an identity of who we are and what we do. As these kids come into our program, they know what to expect.”

Richins spends his Saturdays at youth games, watching as potential and future players develop. The younger players go to camps and talk about, one day, being on the Digger varsity team competing for state titles.

Once players get to high school, they know the program, the system and the immense expectations that come with challenging for a blue state trophy every year.

“We try to develop a culture of toughness and a physical brand of football,” Richins said, noting Friday night football in Sugar City is a community event. “We take pride in that.”

Sugar-Salem is not only a powerhouse in football, but nearly every team, boys and girls, has a state championship banner hanging in the gym as a testament to the school’s athletic prowess.

It’s an expectation that’s hard to match, but Richins noted one benefit to his program has been the prevalence of multi-sport athletes. Two key players this season – Jackson Gardner and Dawson McInelly, celebrated a baseball state championship last season.

Both will likely play college baseball, but not before challenging for another 3A football title.

“When you’re a Sugar-Salem football player the expectations are already there,” Richins said.