Homefire Comfort Foods offers community a comfortable experience - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Drivers going down Yellowstone Avenue may have noticed a bright orange food truck they’ve never seen before.

This food truck, Homefire Comfort Foods, has been open since the start of this spring. The owner, Josh Andrus, has always had a passion for cooking and is proud to serve food to the people of Pocatello and Chubbuck.

I want them to be happy (and) have a smile when they leave,” Andrus said. “(It’s) Homefire Comfort Foods, it should be a comfortable experience.”

Andrus is the only one who cooks orders, and he built his barbecue-based menu based on years of experience working in kitchens.

A staple offered by Homefire Comfort Foods is the Pulled Pork Sandwich. Customers can add any of Andrus’s homemade sauces, such as classic barbecue, spice, or roasted garlic, to their sandwich.

Making the pork for the sandwiches is a 10— to 12-hour process that mainly involves smoking the meat and pulling the pork.

Brisket Sandwich | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Another sandwich the food truck offers is the Brisket Sandwich, served in a bun. The brisket is also smoked for up to 12 hours. Then Andrus chops and seasons it, mixing it with a “special sauce” that binds it together.

Macaroni and Cheese | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A dish that pairs well with the brisket sandwich is Andrus’ homemade macaroni and cheese, which has around five different cheeses including cream cheese and parmesan cheese.

Alabama White Sauce Nachos | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

One of the crowd favorites Homefire Comfort Foods offers is the Chicken White Sauce Nachos, which have Alabama White Sauce, homemade pico, sour cream, jalapeños, and chicken. If a customer doesn’t want any of these items or wants to add something to it, Andrus said they can do that.

Alabama White Sauce Chicken and Rib Candy | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Another item served at Homefire Comfort Foods with this sauce is the Alabama White Sauce Chicken. This chicken breast is cooked until it’s tender enough to cut with a spoon, with the sauce poured over the top.

One of the newest items Andrus has created is Rib Candy, which consists of shredded rib meat mixed with a sauce made of various ingredients, including hot honey, barbecue sauce, and more.

In addition to serving out of his food truck, Andrus also caters large and small events. More information about Homefire Comfort Foods, like its hours and locations for that week, can be found on it’s website and Facebook page.