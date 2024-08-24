Propelled by a strong first half, Madison downs Bonneville 41-6 - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Madison coach Chandler Rhoads said prior to Friday’s season opener against Bonneville that the goal was to set the tone early, establish the homefield advantage, and be physical.

That might sound like typical coach speak, but when it works, it works.

The Bobcats put up 34 first-half points and rolled to a 41-6 non-conference win over the Bees.

“Playing Week 0 is tough because there’s not a lot of practice time,” Rhoads said. “We have one week of fall camp and the next week’s game week. You kind of get thrown right into the fire, but I was really pleased how our kids came out and set the tone physically in the first half.”

The Bobcats scored on their first possession as the offense put together a sharp seven-play drive that was capped by a nine-yard scoring run by Bryce Dredge.

The defense set up the next score, forcing a fumble deep in Bonneville territory. Quarterback Hazen Torgerson capitalized with a one-yard run.

Despite a downpour for the much of the first half, the Madison offense didn’t slow down.

Torgerson added another rushing score and then found Baden Wheeler for a 32-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the half.

“We weren’t ready,” Bonneville coach Shane Stephenson said, noting there were some opening day jitters from some of the younger players and too many mistakes against a good Madison team.

The good news is that everything is fixable, he said.

“I’m not worried,” he said. “We’ll be fine. We just have to focus on some fundamentals.”

The Bees’ offensive highlight came in the third quarter as Eli Hamilton hit Jaxon Ellsworth in the left side of the end zone for a 12-yard score. Ellsworth outjumped defenders to make the play.

Bonneville is at defending state champion Bishop Kelly next Friday while Madison hosts Hillcrest.