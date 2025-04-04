A Feel Good Friday surprise for an Applebee's waitress who's worked at the restaurant since 1997 - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Today we are surprising a woman named Jolene. She has worked at Applebee’s for nearly 30 years and customers love her.

We received an email about Jolene that said:

Jolene works the night shifts at Applebee’s in Idaho Falls. She is the sweetest most humble lady. She has worked at Applebee’s since it opened its doors in 1997. She was on the original crew when they opened the doors. Her husband is on dialysis and she takes care of him and still comes to work with the biggest smile. Sooo many regulars come in just to see her.

We decided to surprise Jolene and caught up with her as she was serving one of her regulars! Check out the video in the player above.