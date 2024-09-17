Boise State, Portland State expect to play despite illness concern - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State football’s home opener against Portland State is expected to go ahead this weekend, Boise State spokesperson Patrick Walsh told media Monday.

There were concerns about the game’s status because of a whooping cough case among the Portland State team. Portland State canceled its game against South Dakota this past weekend after a team member was diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Several other Portland State players exhibited symptoms of whooping cough ahead of the Vikings’ game, resulting in a cancellation, according to a statement from the university.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious illness that affects the respiratory system. As its name indicates, it causes heavy, sometimes painful coughing. Whooping cough symptoms can last for several weeks and potentially months, which put Boise State’s game against Portland State in doubt.

The Portland State and Boise State staffs have been in communication since Saturday and decided it was safe enough to play.

“I trust our doctors. I trust their doctors,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in a Monday press conference. “I had a great chat with their head coach about all the protocols they’re using. So, no, I’m not concerned.”

Every Portland State player who was exposed to the individual with whooping cough has been put on a five-day course of antibiotics, Portland State Athletics announced in a statement. The antibiotic regimen is expected to be completed by the time Portland State travels to Boise, and only players and staff who have undergone the treatment will be allowed to travel.

WASHINGTON STATE KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCED

Boise State announced that the Broncos’ Sept. 28 game against Washington State will kick off at 8 p.m. The matchup will be the fourth time Washington State visits Boise and the seventh time the two teams face off.

The Cougars last visited The Blue in September 2016, when Boise State won 31-28 in front of over 36,000 fans. However, starting in 2026, Boise State and Washington State will be part of the new Pac-12, so the two teams are set to meet much more often in the future.

Saturday’s game could also potentially feature two ranked teams, with both knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. A big win for Boise State over Portland State could be enough to enter the rankings for the Broncos, while Washington State is 3-0 after a marquee win over in-state rival Washington.

The Cougars have a home game against San Jose State this weekend in which they will be heavily favored to win. Despite being scheduled as part of the Mountain West/Pac-12 Scheduling Alliance, the game will not count toward league standings.