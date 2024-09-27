Idaho State opens conference play with decisive victory over Eastern Washington - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University, the No. 1 blocking team in the country, opened its conference schedule at home against Eastern Washington University day and were out-blocked, 11-7.

But, as head coach Sean Carter said, that gave a chance for other facets of the Bengal defense to shine. And shine ISU did, digging their way to a 3-1 victory at Reed Gym.

The Bengals (10-3 overall, 1-0 in conference) dug 86 Eagle attacks, good enough for 54% clip. According to Carter, his team has spent much of the year in the low 40s, percent-wise.

“Tonight, it was the digging and defense that really did it for us,” he said.

Sophomore middle blocker Jaydin Watts, who was credited with two of ISU’s seven blocks, said that despite the limited statistical output, the block made consistent contact with Eagle attacks to assist the back line.

“I think we still had really good touches throughout the game, and that really helps to slow down the ball and play defense behind (the block),” she said.

Senior libero Asiah Sopoaga agreed, saying that a solid scouting report and being behind “a really good block” helped her to a game-high 28 digs.

“It makes my job easier,” she said.

Jaydin Watts (26) and Meline Robarge attempt to block a spike from Eastern Washington’s Quincy Moran. | Photo courtesy Idaho State University

It wasn’t just the block that was missing early. ISU failed to record a single block through the first two sets, and their offensive attack was dealing with its own struggles.

Team kills leader Jamie Streit, who entered the game with 130 kills on the season, was successful on just eight of her 25 attacks, with three errors, through two sets. And Sadie Bluth, who came into the match second on the team with 122 kills, was just four of 14, with four errors.

Both seniors rebounded late to contribute. Streit finished 14-of-44, while Bluth concluded her night 10-of-37.

While the primary attackers found their groove, it was junior Meline Robarge and sophomores Marci Bell and Watts who picked up the slack, contributing 13, nine and 15 kills, respectively.

“It was an exciting win for me, because it was our first win that other players carried us (to),” Carter said. “Our two middles were amazing — Meline was amazing, and she has been … then Jaydin really had her coming out party.”

Aliyah Sopoaga sets for a teammate during Idaho State’s victory over Eastern Washington Thursday night. | Photo courtesy Idaho State University

Assisting ISU’s balanced attack, which got nine or more kills from five different players, was senior setter Aliyah Sopoaga, who recorded 50 set assists.

Carter said that Aliyah’s ability to create opportunities in “scramble or out-of-system” offense has made a her key cog in the wheel of ISU’s success.

Asiah said that despite literally playing with Aliyah her entire life, she is still surprised by her sister’s ability to turn those less-than-perfect passes into perfect sets, adding that Aliyah does an equally impressive job of moving the defense away from the attack.

“My sister does a really good job of distracting the other blockers so our pin hitters have open holes,” Asiah said.

Behind the Sopoaga sisters, Robarge and Bell, ISU took the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-22. Then, Eastern Washington (4-7, 0-1) rallied from an early deficit to claim a 25-21 set-three victory, and claimed an early lead in set four.

The Bengals did eventually right the ship to end the match with a 26-24 set-four victory.

“It’s easy to get in your head when you lose a set when you’ve been up, but we all did really good at not turning it into an emotional issue,” Bell said.

Now, ISU will head to Greeley, Colo. to face Northern Colorado. Carter said that he is happy with the home win to open conference play, and hopes it will propel his Bengals into a strong showing on the road against a tough team.

“It’s awesome that we get to see the best team, in my opinion, in the league right away, it’ll be a great measuring stick for what’s to come,” he said.

“You make the tournament by winning home games, and you give yourself a chance to be in the running for winning a championship if you win road games.”