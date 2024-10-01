Madison unbeaten and ready for more competition as the Bobcats prepare for another title run - East Idaho News

REXBURG – On the court, there’s probably not a volleyball team in the area that appears to have as much fun as Madison.

During this weekend’s Battle of the Best tournament, the Bobcats rolled through the competition without losing a set to improve to 22-0 on the season.

Madison has lost just one set this season and that was back on Sept. 14 against No. 4 Centennial, 2-1. The Bobcats are ranked No. 1 in the state coaches’ poll.

That’s good news for a team looking to 3-peat as state champion.

But don’t let the record fool you. While the Bobcat players enjoy their success, coach Keanu Pukahi is looking at the big picture.

As always, the competition and the pressure start to increase in the postseason and at the state tournament. Pukahi said the team has yet to be pushed like it will be during another championship run.

“That’s our job as coaches is to get them ready for that ultimate goal,” he said. “Fortunately, we’re doing it in practice. It’s really good. I do see moments where we feel the pressure and then we gets pushed, and we love that.”

The team is 4-0 in conference and hosts Highland on Tuesday. The Bobcats have won 28 straight at home.

The roster is still relatively young, but that just means everyone gets a chance to play most matches, Pukahi said.

“They get that opportunity to play at the varsity level and get comfortable.”

More rankings

Idaho Falls topped last week’s 5A coaches’ poll with Pocatello tied for second and Bonneville tied for third.

Bear Lake was tied for second in 4A behind Fruitland and Sugar-Salem was fourth, with Snake River tied for fifth.

In 3A Malad is No. 2 and Ririe is tied for fourth. Butte County is second in 2A, while Rockland and Mackay are second and tied for fifth in 1A, respectively.