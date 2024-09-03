Prep football: Monday notebook - East Idaho News

The Runnin’ Bulldogs

Ririe opened its season with a 50-6 win over Soda Springs as the Bulldogs tallied 473 yards rushing.

Kolter Lewis finished with 223 yards on 11 caries and Rafe Newton added 202 yards on 20 carries. Lewis had one touchdown run and Newton had a pair of rushing scores. Ian Johnson had just six carries, but three resulted in touchdowns.

Preston’s Perry tops state passers

It’s probably way too early to compare season stats since some teams have played just one game, but Preston quarterback Carter Perry leads the state in passing yards with 450 through two games.

He threw a pair of touchdown passes and was 26 of 38 for 316 yards in Friday’s loss to Blackfoot.

Broncos in the win column

Speaking of Blackfoot, the Broncos snapped a 10-game losing streak dating back to 2022 with the win over Preston.

First year head coach Josh Stewart notched his first victory, but faces a tough challenge Friday when the Broncos host perennial conference power Skyline.

Titans in the win column

Thunder Ridge had lost 14 of its of past 15 games, but came away with a 20-13 win over Idaho Falls.

That could be a good momentum builder for the Titans as they prepare for what is expected to be a tough conference race.

Can anyone stop the Diggers?

Speaking of streaks, Sugar-Salem won its 24th consecutive game and put up another dazzling offensive display in a 41-6 win at Snake River.

The Diggers ran for 248 yards and three scores and passed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Five different players scored for Sugar-Salem.

Sugar-Salem has outscored its first two opponents 106-6.

Rumbling along

The Rocky Mountain Rumble in Pocatello continues to be one of the best early-season events in the state.

One of the most entertaining parts of Saturday’s action were the couple of dozen blue-clad supporters of the team from Soldotna, Alaska.

The Stars had an impressive win over Teton and all the while the fans chanted along and made up their own, while small, cheering section.

Looking ahead

This week’s top 8-man game is No. 2 Rockland at No. 1 Dietrich.

The Bulldogs put up 60 points in their season-opening win over Camas County and Dietrich comes off a 42-6 win at Mackay.

Civil War

Rivalry week is here as Bonneville heads to Hillcrest for the Civil War matchup.

Both teams look for their first win of the season and the Knights debut their new stadium.

Adding to the drama, it’s the first conference game for both teams.