 Travis and Jason Kelce's cereal hits the shelves - East Idaho News
Food

Travis and Jason Kelce’s cereal hits the shelves

  Published at  | Updated at

Nick Sloan, KMBC

Kelce Cereal
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s cereal is starting to hit the shelves. | KMBC via CNN Newsource
Editor’s note: According to General Mills, Kelce Mix cereal and Kelces’ Pick collectible boxes are available at retailers nationwide for $5.69 beginning in mid-September, and a limited-edition Walmart.com exclusive box will drop on Sept. 28 while supplies last.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s cereal is starting to hit the shelves in the metro area.

Kelce and his brother, Jason, attended a Cereal Training Camp to create the blend, which includes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs.

The cereal is being sold in special collectible boxes featuring the brothers.

The picture above was taken in a Kansas City metro area Price Chopper.

“I’ve said I could eat a whole box of Reese’s Puffs in one sitting, and while I stand by that, our creation might just be the new MVP of the cereal aisle,” Travis Kelce said in a news release. “Growing up, we’d go through two to three boxes a week, so teaming up with General Mills is a full-circle moment for us.”

It’s the latest product the two have helped launch.

They recently signed a reported three-year, $100 million distribution deal with Amazon and Wonderly for their “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce Cereal
Jason and Travis Kelce combined their favorite cereals — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and REESE’S PUFFS cereal— for an ‘undefeated eating experience,’ the new Kelce Mix cereal. | Courtesy General Mills

