You asked for it! Local sports arrive at EastIdahoNews.com - East Idaho News

We have big news that’s been a long time coming.

EastIdahoNews.com now has a sports section!

Heading the effort are Kalama Hines and Allan Steele, who are no strangers to local sports.

You likely recognize Kalama from his past four years as a general reporter in Pocatello. Before working for us, he was a sports reporter in California. He loves playing and covering competitive sports. He is now EastIdahoNews.com’s sports director.

Allan, our sports reporter, brings nearly 30 years of experience covering sports, and he led the sports department at the Post Register in Idaho Falls since 2019. He also more recently helmed sports at the Standard Journal in Rexburg until he joined us last month.

In addition to two full-time staffers, the EastIdahoNews.com sports team will include freelance writers and photographers from the Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello areas.

In a few days, Kalama and Allan will tell you themselves about their plans to cover sports in our region. But they’ve already been hard at work and have spent the last month at many local games in eastern Idaho. Our coverage thus far is on the East Idaho Sports homepage at www.eastidahonews.com/sports. You can view the East Idaho Sports Facebook group here.

Allan Steele and Kalama Hines

What took so long?

Sports has been our most-requested feature since we launched in 2015. We were pretty small back then, starting with only two journalists (Nate Eaton and Nate Sunderland). We quickly realized we couldn’t cover everything. Some things would have to wait.

As we’ve grown over the years, we’ve expanded our coverage to include various features like obituaries, weather, local election coverage, Feel Good Friday, Secret Santa, East Idaho Eats, Looking Back and Biz Buzz.

Having sports has been a long-term goal for us since the early days. Although we could have thrown something together years ago, we waited so we could do this right. Local sports are more than an afterthought for many of you, and we wanted our coverage to reflect that. With our current staff and capabilities, we feel now is the time for EastIdahoNews.com Sports.

And our sports team wants to hear from you! Whether you want to submit photos, tips, scores or feedback, you can reach them here.

We’ll see you at the game!