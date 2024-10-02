2 weeks before rivalry game with Utah, BYU's Kalani Sitake promotes gratitude, softer tone - East Idaho News

PROVO — Kalani Sitake is mindful of his present with the No. 9-ranked BYU football team, and the ninth-year head coach of the Cougars hopes his future continues with his alma mater.

But two weeks before the rivalry game with the University of Utah and with a bye week ahead for both teams, Sitake took a moment to be grateful for the past — including a measure of gratitude for his close friend Kyle Whittingham and the time he spent with the Utes.

“If it weren’t for Utah, I wouldn’t be here. And if it weren’t for BYU, coach Whit wouldn’t be at Utah,” Sitake said during his media briefing Monday before the Cougars’ open week. “We have Utah graduates that are on our staff, like Jay Hill and Sione Pouha, and others who have worked there like myself. … I have a lot of love for that program and for people there. I hope the fans can enjoy the game and keep it at that.

“Just remember we’re all closely related and we’re all connected,” he added unprompted to begin a nearly-30 minute interview with local media. “I think this game can be a rivalry on the field, but we can show a bit more appreciation for each other as we go through this game.”

When it comes to the connections between the Cougars (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) and their most-played series in program history, which the Utes lead 59-32-4, there are plenty.

From Sitake to Hill to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick who spent 11 years on Whittingham’s staff that included two separate stints running the offense, the Cougars draw significant roots from Whittingham’s program — with a heavy influence from legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards, the late long-lasting friend of former Utah coach Ron McBride who impacted both schools.

But Sitake’s personal connections to the U. go even deeper. His older brother Tevita played defensive end for the Utes from 1998-99, before Sitake and younger brother T.J. played at BYU. The coach also has a sister who attended Utah.

“I don’t think I’m that unique,” he said. “I know there are a lot of families that are split when it comes to this rivalry, which makes it even more fun. I’m just looking forward to it.”

Next Saturday’s meeting (8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN) will be the first between the two programs in three years, and the first conference matchup since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011 and BYU left the Mountain West for a decade as an FBS independent.

Reunited in the Big 12, the rivalry is one of the best the newly configured 16-team conference has to offer.

“I think the rivalry between BYU and Utah is fantastic, and I think it’s gonna play out nationally,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark told KSL.com when the Utes joined the league. “Our TV partners love it, and I think it’s very additive to the conference and the makeup of our football programs.”

The Cougars have shocked the country by opening the season 8-0 for the fifth time in 100 seasons of BYU football, and the second time in four years. Utah, meanwhile, has lost four in a row to fall to 4-4.

Utah Utes football head coach Kyle Whittingham and BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake laugh during a ceremony for the Coaches Legacy Golf Invitational at Hidden Valley Country Club in Sandy on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Photo: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)

And yet, if any series epitomizes the “throw the records out” nature of bitter rivalries, it’s this one. Seven of the last eight meetings have been decided by 10 points or less, including the Cougars’ 26-17 win over the Utes in 2021 that snapped a nine-game losing skid to Utah.

Though just 1-4 in Big 12 play after Saturday’s loss to Houston, the Utes rank in the top-25 in plenty of defensive categories, including total defense (303.5 yards per game, 17th) and scoring defense (16.50 points per game, 11th).

“It doesn’t matter what anybody’s records are. It’s almost always a four-quarter game,” Roderick said during his “Coordinators Corner” spot on BYUtv. “I’ve been involved with this game for a long time, and you can usually throw out all the stats and all the records.

“We’re expecting their best, and they’re going to get our best. It’s going to be a fun game.”

Sitake is as competitive as they come, and he wants to win next week’s game as much as anyone else — just like Whittingham, his friend and mentor. But he also hopes the two sides can appreciate what they have next week after two years away.

“Now that it’s back, I think we can really have fun with it,” he said. “I don’t like telling fans what to do, but this is a really cool thing that we’re both in the same conference and we’re both in the Big 12.”