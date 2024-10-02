Aberdeen jumps to No. 1 in state poll after West Side falls to Declo - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — There’s a new No. 1 in this week’s state media football poll as Aberdeen took over the top spot in 3A after previous No. 1 and perennial power West Side was beaten by Declo.

The Tigers, at 4-0, had a bye, but received seven first-place votes in a brutally competitive classification. Declo moved up from fourth to second, while unbeaten North Fremont remained at No. 3. West Side dropped to fourth while Firth is back in the poll at No. 5.

Hillcrest moved into the 5A poll at No. 5.

Other area teams retained their rankings with Highland second and Rigby fifth in 6A. That could change next week after the Trojans and Rams play on Friday.

Skyline stayed second in 5A after an impressive win over Idaho Falls. Sugar-Salem had a bye last week and is still No. 3 in 4A, while Butte County was second in 2A.

State Media Poll

Week 6

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 5-0 42 1

2. Highland 6-0 26 2

3. Eagle (1) 4-1 24 3

4. Coeur d’Alene 4-1 18 4

5. Rigby 4-1 17 5

Others receiving votes: Madison (1) 8.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (6) 4-1 41 1

2. Skyline (3) 3-2 37 2

3. Minico 4-1 27 3

4. Pocatello 3-2 13 4

5. Hillcrest 3-2 6 —

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 4, Sandpoint 3, Emmett 2, Blackfoot 1, Twin Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (9) 5-0 45 1

2. Fruitland 5-0 36 2

3. Sugar-Salem 3-2 20 3

4. Buhl 4-1 11 5

5. Moscow 5-1 10 4

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 5, Marsh Valley 5, Gooding 2, Weiser 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Aberdeen (7) 4-0 43 2

2. Declo (1) 5-1 34 4

3. North Fremont (1) 4-0 24 3

4. West Side 3-1 23 1

5. Firth 3-2 8 —

Others receiving votes: Ririe 3.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (6) 4-0 41 1

2. Butte County (3) 4-0 38 2

3. Logos 5-1 22 4

4. Valley 4-1 14 5

5. Glenns Ferry 4-1 7 —

Others receiving votes: Potlatch 5, Raft River 4, Hagerman 4.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Dietrich (8) 5-0 44 1

2. Carey (1) 4-1 30 2

t-3. Garden Valley 3-0 20 3

t-3. Tri-Valley 5-0 20 4

5. Lakeside 4-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Rockland 9, Wallace 1.

Voters: Kade Calvin, KPVI; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Adam Engel, Times-News; Brady Frederick, KTVB.