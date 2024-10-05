Assistant coach out as parents, players complain about Idaho Falls football program - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – After last week’s 47-0 loss to Skyline High School in the Emotion Bowl rivalry game, parents and players from the Idaho Falls High School football team met with school officials Wednesday to discuss concerns about the direction of the program.

“They called and wanted to have a conversation about different things with the football program and the direction of the football program,” athletic director Nick Birch said. “It’s a tough season and emotions are high so a lot of things were said, but I think we were able to pacify that.”

According to an email sent out to parents, assistant coach Mike Duffin has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

Birch would not comment on the move.

RELATED | Skyline continues its dominance in the Emotion Bowl with 47-0 win over Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls, which hosts Minico High School in a nonconference game Friday night, is 1-4 this season. The Tigers are 6-18 over the past three seasons and were 6-12, including 1-7 in conference, in 2021 and 2020 when they played in the 5A classification.

“The reality is that as frustrated as people may be with results, the way the state is set up, if the kids can go and win three of these last four and win these (three) conference games they’re going to state. That’s our focus.”

Principal Chris Powell could not be reached for comment.