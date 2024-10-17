Hillcrest to host 6A District 5-6 champion Rigby in Game of the Week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — This week’s EastIdahoNews.com Game of the Week, chosen by voters on the East Idaho News – Sports public Facebook group, features the Rigby Trojans taking on the Knights at Hillcrest High School.

The Knights (5-2, 3-1) are undefeated — 3-0 — at home this season and look to close out their their regular season home schedule with a statement win over the Trojans (6-1, 2-0), who have already clinched the the 6A District 5-6 crown.

Since its Week 0 loss at Coeur d’Alene, Rigby has been nothing short of unstoppable. Led by junior quarterback Jake Flowers, the Trojans have won six straight, including a dominant 33-3 win at the previously unbeaten Highland Rams. They followed that victory with a conference-clinching at Madison, who had also been unbeaten coming into the matchup.

Rigby quarterback Jake Flowers (4) joined in the backfield by running backs Amani Morel (10) and Bryson Youngstrom during the Trojans’ 33-3 victory at Highland. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Quarterback Tyson Sweetwood has led the Hillcrest offense to an impressive 35.2 points per game in wins — the Knights have averaged just 20 points in their two losses.

This week, Sweetwood and company will face a stingy Trojan powered by what has been one of the best defensive lines in the state.

Hillcrest will likely have to find an offensive rhythm, though, with the ability of Flowers and running backs Jerzey Duenes and Amani Morel to score seemingly at will. The Trojans have put more than 30 points on the board every week throughout their current win streak — averaging 40 points per game during that span.