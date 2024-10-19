No. 13 BYU outlasts Oklahoma State to remain undefeated, winning 38-35 on TD with 10 seconds left - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter with 10 seconds left to lift No. 13 BYU past Oklahoma State, 38-35 on Friday night.

Retzlaff threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars (7-0, 4-0 Big 12). He also ran for 81 yards and a score.

Lassiter had a season-high 129 yards on six catches, and LJ Martin ran for a career-high 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4) has lost four straight. The Cowboys took the lead on Alex Bowman’s 6-yard pass to Brennan Presley with 1:13 left. That capped a 17-play drive that chewed nearly 8 1/2 minutes.

Bowman also caught a scoring pass in the second half. Ollie Gordon II ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass for Oklahoma State.

Cowboys starting quarterback Garret Rangel left with an injury just before halftime.

BYU trailed at halftime for just the second time this season before scoring on back-to-back third-quarter drives to take a 28-21 lead.

The Cowboys tied it at 28 when Bowman caught a 16-yard pass on a trick play to open the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys rediscovered their dormant running attack, ripping off 269 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. An inability to consistently stop BYU’s offense canceled out those gains.

BYU: An uncharacteristic spat of turnovers and sloppy run tackling put the Cougars in tough spots through the bulk of four quarters. It almost undermined BYU totaling 473 yards on offense.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A dramatic victory will likely allow the Cougars to move up in the AP Top Poll on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: At Baylor next Saturday.

BYU: At UCF next Saturday.