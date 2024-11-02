Skyline overcomes slow start to dominate Nampa in state opener - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Skyline opened its State Football Championships run with a resounding 42-14 victory over Nampa Friday night.

Things did not start great for the Grizzlies, who turned the ball over on a CarMyne Garcia interception on the second play of the game. But they were able to overcome the mistake and take an early 8-0 lead.

The Bulldogs got the score back, making it 8-7 late in the first half.

But the floodgates opened for Skyline’s explosive offense when Zyan Crockett scored shortly after the Nampa TD. Then, the Grizzly defense took the ball back on an interception leading to Crockett’s second score of the half and a 22-7 halftime lead.

An aggressive call from head coach Scott Berger paid off when Skyline opened the second half with an onside kick and recovered. That yielded another score and a 29-7 lead.

Almost as if it didn’t want to be overshadowed, the Grizzly defense got involved in the fireworks returning an interception to the house for a 35-7 lead.

The fourth quarter saw single touchdowns for each team and the conclusion to a 28-point Skyline victory.

The No. 1 seed in the 5A tourney will host Twin Falls nest week. The Bruins beat Lewiston, 31-9, at home Friday.