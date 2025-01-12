Idaho Falls 8th grader, one of top middle school football players in country, competes in All-American Game - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Hunter Portmann, at roughly 6-foot and around 200 pounds, was selected as one of the top eighth-grade football players in the country, taking part in the Middle School All-American Game last week.

The Idaho Falls resident, and soon-to-be Thunder Ridge Titan, said he has been playing football since he could walk, and given his size, he has always played on the defensive line. He has “come to love” being a lineman, he said, and prefers defensive tackle to defensive end because, “I just have a better build for interior, I can power through a lot of guys.”

Several months ago, Hunter’s father, Aaron, submitted game film, statistics and physical measurement of his son for consideration for the All-American Game. Eight days later, he received notice that Hunter had been one of 36 players selected to take part in the game, held in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Aaron said he was “obviously beaming” upon receiving the email, and immediately forwarded it to his son.

“I’m always proud of my boys, and they’ve always gone above and beyond what I’ve ever expected of them,” Aaron said. “But (Hunter’s) put in the time, he works with a trainer two or three times a week … and he has flourished through that training.”

Aaron went on to explain that Hunter has long been in the athletic shadow of his older brother, Ryder. The sophomore just finished his second season as Thunder Ridge’s varsity quarterback — an injury-plagued season that left Ryder and his teammates hungry for an improved season next year.

So, this acknowledgement, if nothing else, at least allowed a light to be shone on the younger Portmann brother.

“I was just so excited for him, that his hard work paid off,” Aaron said.

But the experience offered much more than just a little recognition.

Hunter said he learned “so much” while playing with some of the best eighth-grade football players in the country, for some of the best coaches the game has to offer.

“It was pretty cool,” the youngster said. “It was good to experience going against competition that’s way, way more experienced.”

Hunter explained that the event brought the players together for five days of training, capped with a game that pitted his team, the “Black Team” against the “White Team.” The game, which was won, 14-6, by the White Team, is available for viewing on YouTube — here (Hunter is 92 in black).

Not only did he get a chance to put his skills as a defensive tackle on display, he also got some reps at offensive guard. All told, Hunter feels like he put together a great performance on a huge stage, against the best competition he could ask for.

He explained that while he never recorded a sack, he did get a tackle for a loss, and broke up one pass attempt while also registering a few quarterback hurries. As an interior defensive lineman though, his value to a team is not often measured by statistical performance, but by his ability to control the line of scrimmage, which is something he felt he did well all game.

“Being not the biggest kid there, I still held my ground pretty well — I was able to hold my ground against any kid there,” Hunter said.

And the biggest takeaway was the confidence the game and being selected for it brought. Despite his size, Hunter admitted that he has always lacked confidence in himself.

Perhaps it is being the younger of two brothers — with an older brother who has been a two-sport star (baseball and football) all his life — but he has never been certain of his place at the athletic table.

“I think I’ve always just put too much pressure on myself,” he said. “But going into that Florida game, I just let all that pressure go, and I played way better — that was probably the best game that I’ve ever played. … I want to have more experiences like that”

He came away from the game with the self-confidence he has long lacked, and the understanding that he needs to mature as a player to be among the top-tier of the already elite.

Packing on a little more muscle, he added, won’t hurt, which has already taken his focus as he has begun lifting with the Thunder Ridge team.

Aside from football, the trip provided some off-the-field time that Hunter will always cherish.

This is the first time he has been to Florida — aside from a family trip when he was a toddler. It was also offered rare one-on-one time with his mother. So when he wasn’t working at the field, he was taking in some sights, and sun, with mom. He even used the money his father gave him for the trip to take his mother out for dinner.

But for all the joy the trip with his mom brought, it was, in the end, a business trip. One he is already looking to build upon.

With Ryder recently being named a three-star recruit, according to Aaron, Hunter’s older brother has several recruiting visits planned to universities this summer, and Hunter will tag along, looking to get his name out there early — and perhaps soak up even more of those great experiences.