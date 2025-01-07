Mettle tested, champions crowned, at the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational - East Idaho News

NAMPA — District 5 and 6 wrestlers had a strong showing at the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational held this past weekend at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

American Falls finished fourth in the boys division, with South Fremont and Madison placing 18th and 19th, respectively, out of the more than 90 boys teams that competed.

More than 80 girls teams competed with three individual champions crowned from area teams.

Boys

American Falls finished with five wrestlers on the podium, including Nathan Gugelman II, who won the 150-pound title.

Gugelman improved to 23-0 on the season with a 17-15 win over Bishop Kelly’s Carlos Valdez in the championship match.

South Fremont freshman Greysen Packer claimed the 113-pound title with a 7-2 decision over Mountain Home’s Camden Kuntz in the final. Packer improved to 27-0.

Other placers included Wyatt Meppen of Thunder Ridge (7th, 98), Brand’n Edstrom of Madison (5th, 106), Ayden Tokita of Skyline (4th, 113), Sawyer Anderson of Highland (4th, 120), Boden Banta of South Fremont (3rd, 126), Saxton Scott of Idaho Falls (5th, 126), Gavin Peterson of West Side (8th, 132), Ty Adams of Blackfoot (4th, 138), Mason Aiken of American Falls (5th, 138), Wade Williams of American Falls (3rd, 144), Stellar Tew of West Side (5th, 144), DJ Neider of Idaho Falls (3rd, 150), Ryker Vail of Bonneville (8th, 150), Fabian Avalos of American Falls (7th, 165), Blaise Turner of American Falls (3rd, 190), Elijah Dilworth of Soda Springs (7th, 190), McGregor Miller of South Fremont (5th, 215), Austin Reeves of Hillcrest (3rd, 285), Rex Salas of Madison (4th, 285).

Girls

Defending girls state champion Thunder Ridge placed eighth in the team standings with 100.5 points.

Three area wrestlers won titles, with Thunder Ridge state champion Shauna Anderson winning the 185-pound title with a third-round fall over Megan Weil of Burns.

West Jefferson’s Alena Messerli won the 100-pound title to remain unbeaten at 18-0. The junior won a close 7-6 decision over Centennial’s Ava Bui.

Blackfoot returning state champion Keanna Conrad won the 132-pound title with a pin of Jerome’s Olivia Bezdicek

Other places included Catherine Montalvan of West Jefferson (7th, 100), Raelynn O’Connor of Salmon (3rd, 107), Mya Bolander of Idaho Falls (6th, 107), Kinzie Williams of American Falls (5th, 114), Gracie Price of Thunder Ridge (6th, 114), Zuri Tavarez of South Fremont (7th, 120), Courtney Hunt of American Falls (5th, 132), Ava Price of Thunder Ridge (6th, 138), Peyton Reeves of Thunder Ridge (8th, 152), Elli Hansen of Madison (6th, 165), Kambree Stierle of Hillcrest (8th, 165), Yazmin Robles of West Jefferson (7th, 185), Charlie Robinson of Rigby (5th, 235).