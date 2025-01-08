Now it’s official: Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty enters NFL Draft. Here’s what he said - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty made the obvious decision official Tuesday afternoon by declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

In a graphic posted to Jeanty’s social media posts, he thanked the Boise State coaches and community, as well as friends and family, before saying straightforwardly: “I’m excited to announce I’m declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.” “I want to thank Boise State and the coaches who recruited me and gave me a chance to show my greatness,” Jeanty wrote. “The community is what makes this place special, and the support and love from Bronco Nation is unmatched.” “The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine. And I’m proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level.”

Jeanty’s decision to forego his senior year is no surprise. He put together one of the most impressive college seasons ever assembled by a running back in 2024, leading the nation in rushing yards (2,601) — nearly 900 yards more than the next-best player — and finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29) behind Army quarterback Bryson Daily (32).

Jeanty’s 2,601 rushing yards were the second-most in a single season in college football history. The junior finished just 27 yards from tying Barry Sanders’ record of 2,628 yards, set in 1988 for Oklahoma State in what was a Heisman Trophy-winning season.

Jeanty narrowly missed out on the Heisman. He finished second in voting behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter — the 214 points of separation between the two players was the closest margin since 2009.

Jeanty will end his Boise State career with 5,631 total yards and 56 touchdowns. His 4,769 career rushing yards are the most in program history.

His final game for the Broncos came on New Year’s Eve in the 31-14 Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Jeanty racked up 126 all-purpose yards against the toughest defense he faced all season — the Nittany Lions held him to a season-low 104 yards rushing and 3.5 yards per carry.

The majority of draft boards have Jeanty going in the first round in the spring. If he is a first-round draft pick, he’ll be the first running back to go in the first round since Najee Harris (24th) and Travis Etienne (25th) were taken in 2021.

Jeanty could become the running back selected highest in the draft since Saquon Barkley went second overall to the New York Giants in 2018. Most mock drafts have Jeanty going somewhere between picks 10 and 21. A few have Jeanty going to the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick — and that was the team Jeanty said he’d like to take him, having spent his teen years in the Dallas metro area at Lone Star High School.

Dallas is coming off a disappointing season but did have a 1,000-yard rusher in Rico Dowdle, who gained 1,079 yards. The bulk of that came late in the year, with Dowdle gaining 591 yards in the final six games, when starting QB Dak Prescott was out with an injury and the Cowboys were effectively just playing out the string.