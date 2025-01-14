Post-Ashton Jeanty, Boise State offense will have new focus. Here’s how things look - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The 2024 heroics of Ashton Jeanty are still fresh in Boise State fans’ minds, but that hasn’t stopped head coach Spencer Danielson and his staff from quickly planning ahead.

Jeanty announced earlier this week that he officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving a huge hole in the Broncos’ offense. Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and had 30 total touchdowns, and replacing that kind of production will require a committee.

Jeanty was just 28 yards off breaking the Division I single-season rushing record, after all, so Boise State will have to go all “Moneyball” — replace Jeanty in the aggregate. The Broncos also will be looking for reinforcements at wide receiver. That room did not take a hit the size of Jeanty, but sophomore starter Prince Strachan entered the transfer portal after two years as a regular player.

It also remains unclear whether fifth-year receiver Cam Camper — the team’s leading receiver — will return in 2025. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen will be back, but it’s up in the air who is set to be his primary weapons.

An evolving running back room

The loss of Jeanty is obvious, and Boise State also lost sixth-year fullback Tyler Crowe to graduation. Crowe enjoyed his best year in 2024, rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns in mostly short-yardage situations, including a TD in the Fiesta Bowl against Penn State. That leaves the Broncos with Jambres Dubar, who will be a junior, and sophomores-to-be Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines in the backfield. Among those three, Dubar and Gaines look to be the favorites for RB1 and RB2.

Dubar enjoyed a productive freshman year in which he had 62 carries for 335 yards across 12 games, but an injury in 2024 limited him to just 25 carries for 99 yards.

Similarly, Gaines looked to have already claimed RB2 in 2024 after an explosive debut, during which he racked up 154 total yards and two touchdowns across the first three games in relief of Jeanty. However, an injury also derailed his season.

Danielson said Gaines likely could have played in the Orange Bowl had Boise State won its College Football Playoff quarterfinal game vs. the Nittany Lions. Riley primarily featured on special teams in 2024, but he did have an impressive 96-yard, two-touchdown outing against Portland State in September.

Danielson said the school carries five scholarships for running backs and will aim to bring in replacements.

“Is that going to mean freshmen, a transfer, junior college?” Danielson said. “We’re going to find the two best that fit this place.”

The Broncos have already added Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod, who will use up his final year of eligibility at Boise State. Sherrod had a 966-yard rushing season in 2023, but an injury last September kept him out for much of 2024.

Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown committed to Boise State earlier this week but then withdrew his name from the transfer portal to return to the Cardinals.

An experienced wide receiver corps

Boise State’s wide receivers might have felt somewhat underused last season, with so much of the offense running through Jeanty. But the offense could have a whole different look next season, and a load of receivers will return for Madsen to target.

The loss of Strachan hurts — he had 304 receiving yards in 2024 and arguably his best game in the Fiesta Bowl — but the Broncos will return at least six receivers who could play roles in 2025: veteran Latrell Caples, transfer Chris Marshall, Chase Penry, Cameron Bates, Austin Bolt and Ben Ford. Camper also still can return thanks to an NCAA ruling that allows student-athletes who competed at the junior college level to earn an extra year of eligibility because of missed monetary opportunities through Name, Image and Likeness.

Camper told the Idaho Statesman ahead of the Fiesta Bowl that he would do what’s best for his family. Danielson said that whether Camper can return is actually unclear because he has used up five years of eligibility, and the team isn’t sure the ruling extends to a sixth year.

Danielson also praised Bates, who made only four catches as a freshman. “You’re going to see a lot more of Cam Bates,” Danielson said. “Cam Bates, I think, can be one of the better ones we’ve had here.” Boise State has four three-star wide receiver recruits who have signed letters of intent.