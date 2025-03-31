Men's basketball transfer tracker: BYU's Catchings, Crawford hit portal after Sweet 16 run - East Idaho News

PROVO (KSL.com) — The NCAA transfer portal opened March 24, which was a few days before BYU’s season came to an end with a loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16.

It didn’t take much longer for the Cougars to utilize college basketball’s transfer mechanism — in both directions.

Kanon Catchings became the first public target to enter the portal, it was revealed Saturday night by Sam Kayser of LeagueRDY. The four-star freshman from Brownsville, Indiana and former Purdue commit spent one season in Provo, where he averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Two days later, BYU teammate Elijah Crawford entered the portal, as reported by On3’s Joe Tipton. A former four-star recruit, Crawford played in 21 games as a true freshman.

He started the season in the starting five, but was moved to the bench midway through the year — and seemed to thrive in moments, including recording a season-high 23 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting in the Cougars’ 93-89 home win over Baylor back on Jan. 28.

But Catchings, whose mother Tauja played at Illinois and in the WNBA and aunt Tamika was a four-time Olympic gold medalist and 10-time WNBA All-Star with the Indiana Fever, missed the final few games of the regular season with an injury before returning for the postseason and playing limited minutes against VCU and Alabama in the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s a look at other college basketball transfers — both coming and going — in the state of Utah. All transfers were reported by VerbalCommits.com, unless otherwise noted.

BYU

Kanon Catchings, F, Fr.

Elijah Crawford, G, Fr.

Dominique Diomande, F, RS-Fr. —> Incoming from Washington

Utah

Keanu Dawes, F, So.

Miro Little, G, So.

Jake Wahlin, F., So.

Lawson Lovering, C, Sr.

Hunter Erickson, G, Gr. (JUCO exemption)

Joul Karram, C, Fr.

Ayomide Bamisile, F, R-Fr.

Jayden Teat, G, So.

Brandon Haddock, G, Sr.

Utah State

Isaac Johnson, C, Jr. —> Committed to Hawaii

Utah Valley

Osiris Grady, F, So.

Tanner Toolson, G, RS-So.

Ethan Potter, F, Jr.

Andre Johnson Jr., G, Jr.

Carter Welling, F, So.

Kylin Green, G, Jr.

Dominick Nelson, G, Jr.

Cory Wells, F, Gr.

Weber State

Niyol Hauet, G, Fr.

Logan Kilbert, G, Fr.

Marko Sarenac, F, So.

Nemanja Sarenac, G, R-Fr.

Andrew Younan, G, So.

Southern Utah

Xavier Sykes, G, Jr.

Jeffrey Langston Jr., F, So.

Jamir Simpson, G, Sr.

Dominique Ford, SG, Sr.

Brock Felder, PF, So.

Duncan Reid, SG, R-Fr.

Jaiden Feroah, G, Jr. (Draper, Utah/Corner Canyon HS) —> Incoming from Holy Cross

Utah Tech

Bryson Bailey, F, Fr.

Sammy Howlin, C, Sr.

Pavle Misic, C, Fr.

Tennessee Rainwater, G/F, So.