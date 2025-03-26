Russell Wilson is heading to the New York Giants, AP source says - East Idaho News

Russell Wilson has agreed on a one-year contract with the New York Giants, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the signing hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson’s deal is worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.

The Giants signed veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year contract last week and have the third pick in next month’s NFL draft. They went 3-14 in 2024 and released 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones during the season. Before signing Winston and Wilson, Tommy DeVito was the only quarterback on the team’s roster.

The Giants have missed the playoffs in 11 of the last 13 seasons since Eli Manning won his second Super Bowl following the 2011 season. General manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are under pressure to win right away while potentially developing a rookie quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders is a possibility for the Giants with the No. 3 overall pick. With Wilson and Winston ahead of him, Sanders could be eased into a starting role for 2026 if New York selects him.

The 36-year-old Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, joins his fourth team in five years. He helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs last year but the team lost five in a row to end the season after starting 6-1 with Wilson.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 96.5 passer rating for the Steelers.

He had 3,070 yards passing, 26 TDs, eight picks and a 98 passer rating for the Broncos in 2023 but was dumped after two disappointing seasons in Denver.

Wilson averaged 3,706 yards, 29 TDs and had a 101.8 passer rating in 10 seasons with Seattle, leading the Seahawks to one Super Bowl title and within one yard of another.

Wilson is 121-77-1 in 199 career starts in the regular season and 9-8 in the playoffs. He has 46,135 yards passing, 350 TDs, 111 interceptions and a 99.8 career passer rating. Wilson also has rushed for 5,462 yards and 31 TDs.