18 eastern Idaho boys basketball players earn All-State recognition - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Preston High School claimed its fifth boys basketball state championship in the past decade, last month. The victory tour continued this week, with several Preston players being named All-State selections, including 5A Player of the Year Reggie Larsen.
District 5-6 teams accounted for six of the 10 5A All-State players, while Preston head coach Tyler Jones was named the top coach in the classification.
Find the full list of All-State selections, including players and coaches of the year, below.
Note: All-State selections are made by coaches from across the state and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
6A
Player of the Year: Bodey Howell, Owyhee
Coach of the Year: Andy Harrington, Owyhee
First-Team
Bodey Howell, Owyhee
Nash Humpherys, Madison
Reese Strawn, Lake City
Gabe Eddins, Centennial
Logan Haustveit, Owyhee
Second-Team
Alex Ko, Timberline
Jayce Allen, Owyhee
Caden Symons, Coeur d’Alene
Jordan Carlson, Lake City
5A
Player of the Year: Reggie Larsen, Preston
Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston
First-Team
Reggie Larsen, Preston
Titan Larsen, Hillcrest
Cruz Harris, Preston
Tye Cornwall, Middleton
Trey Billings, Twin Falls
Second-Team
Blake Hansen, Columbia
Royce Fisher, Lewiston
Jake Schumann, Preston
Austin Arave, Blackfoot
Gage Blakeslee, Hillcrest
4A
Player of the Year: Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry
Coach of the Year: Nathan Williams, Bonners Ferry
First-Team
Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry
Marcus Coombs, Snake River
Thomas Bateman, Bonners Ferry
Sam Penny, McCall-Donnelly
Dawson Jackman, Snake River
Second-Team
Brody Rice, Bonners Ferry
Broden Anthony, Kimberly
Justis Whitworth, Marsh Valley
Jaxson Smith, Marsh Valley
Michael Foster, McCall-Donnelly
3A
Player of the Year: Jonathan Swainston, Wendell
Coach of the Year: AJ Kelsey, Wendell
First-Team
Jonathan Swainston, Wendell
Emmett Gibby, Declo
Jordon Swainston, Wendell
Cooper Thompson, Soda Springs
Tristen Trevino, Ambrose
Second-Team
Michael Adams, Firth
Lincoln Mathis, Ambrose
Carter Robertson, Declo
Ivan Campbell, West Side
Juan Ponce, Marsing
2A
Player of the Year: David Kludt, Kamiah
Coach of the Year: Steve Kirkland, Kendrick
First-Team
David Kludt, Kamiah
Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick
Tyson Charley, Lakeside
Seamus Wilson, Logos
Second-Team
Hallah Peone, Lakeside
Pedro Robles, Valley
Ky Kendall, Hagerman
Cody Luce, Victory Charter
Hudson Kirkland, Kendrick
1A
Player of the Year: Connor Perkins, Dietrich
Coach of the Year: Slade Dill, Dietrich
First-Team
Connor Perkins, Dietrich
Woodrow Lowder, Rockland
Jacen Farr, Challis
Preston Wood, Carey
Kaizer Summers, Mackay
Second-Team
Korban Nelson, Watersprings
Brody Torgerson, Dietrich
Titus Driver, Watersprings
Chris More, Kootenai
Madix Miller, Garden Valley