18 eastern Idaho boys basketball players earn All-State recognition - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Preston High School claimed its fifth boys basketball state championship in the past decade, last month. The victory tour continued this week, with several Preston players being named All-State selections, including 5A Player of the Year Reggie Larsen.

District 5-6 teams accounted for six of the 10 5A All-State players, while Preston head coach Tyler Jones was named the top coach in the classification.

Find the full list of All-State selections, including players and coaches of the year, below.

Note: All-State selections are made by coaches from across the state and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

6A

Madison’s Nash Humpherys scores during the District 6 Senior Showcase. Humpherys has been named a First-Team All-State performer. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Year: Bodey Howell, Owyhee

Coach of the Year: Andy Harrington, Owyhee

First-Team

Bodey Howell, Owyhee

Nash Humpherys, Madison

Reese Strawn, Lake City

Gabe Eddins, Centennial

Logan Haustveit, Owyhee

Second-Team

Alex Ko, Timberline

Jayce Allen, Owyhee

Caden Symons, Coeur d’Alene

Jordan Carlson, Lake City

5A

Hillcrest’s Titan Larsen shoots a floater during the Knights’ 5A State Championship game loss to Preston. Larsen, along with several Preston players, has been named to All-State teams. | Photo courtesy Tony Blakeslee

Player of the Year: Reggie Larsen, Preston

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston

First-Team

Reggie Larsen, Preston

Titan Larsen, Hillcrest

Cruz Harris, Preston

Tye Cornwall, Middleton

Trey Billings, Twin Falls

Second-Team

Blake Hansen, Columbia

Royce Fisher, Lewiston

Jake Schumann, Preston

Austin Arave, Blackfoot

Gage Blakeslee, Hillcrest

4A

Snake River’s Marcus Coombs scores against Sugar-Salem. Coombs and teammate Dawson Jackman were both named First-Team All-State performers. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Year: Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry

Coach of the Year: Nathan Williams, Bonners Ferry

First-Team

Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry

Marcus Coombs, Snake River

Thomas Bateman, Bonners Ferry

Sam Penny, McCall-Donnelly

Dawson Jackman, Snake River

Second-Team

Brody Rice, Bonners Ferry

Broden Anthony, Kimberly

Justis Whitworth, Marsh Valley

Jaxson Smith, Marsh Valley

Michael Foster, McCall-Donnelly

3A

West Side’s Ivan Campbell grabs a rebound against Marsh Valley. Campbell has been named a Second-Team All-State performer. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Year: Jonathan Swainston, Wendell

Coach of the Year: AJ Kelsey, Wendell

First-Team

Jonathan Swainston, Wendell

Emmett Gibby, Declo

Jordon Swainston, Wendell

Cooper Thompson, Soda Springs

Tristen Trevino, Ambrose

Second-Team

Michael Adams, Firth

Lincoln Mathis, Ambrose

Carter Robertson, Declo

Ivan Campbell, West Side

Juan Ponce, Marsing

2A

Player of the Year: David Kludt, Kamiah

Coach of the Year: Steve Kirkland, Kendrick

First-Team

David Kludt, Kamiah

Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick

Tyson Charley, Lakeside

Seamus Wilson, Logos

Second-Team

Hallah Peone, Lakeside

Pedro Robles, Valley

Ky Kendall, Hagerman

Cody Luce, Victory Charter

Hudson Kirkland, Kendrick

1A

Rockland’s Woodrow Lowder scores against eventual state champion Dietrich. Lowder has been named a First-Team All-State performer. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Year: Connor Perkins, Dietrich

Coach of the Year: Slade Dill, Dietrich

First-Team

Connor Perkins, Dietrich

Woodrow Lowder, Rockland

Jacen Farr, Challis

Preston Wood, Carey

Kaizer Summers, Mackay

Second-Team

Korban Nelson, Watersprings

Brody Torgerson, Dietrich

Titus Driver, Watersprings

Chris More, Kootenai

Madix Miller, Garden Valley