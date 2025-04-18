 18 eastern Idaho boys basketball players earn All-State recognition - East Idaho News
Boys basketball all-state

18 eastern Idaho boys basketball players earn All-State recognition

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Reggie Larsen, Justis Whitworth. MVPs
Preston’s Reggie Larsen (left) and Marsh Valley’s Justis Whitworth named the MVPs of the District-5 Senior Showcase. Both were named All-State selections. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — Preston High School claimed its fifth boys basketball state championship in the past decade, last month. The victory tour continued this week, with several Preston players being named All-State selections, including 5A Player of the Year Reggie Larsen.

District 5-6 teams accounted for six of the 10 5A All-State players, while Preston head coach Tyler Jones was named the top coach in the classification.

Find the full list of All-State selections, including players and coaches of the year, below.

Note: All-State selections are made by coaches from across the state and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

6A

2025 D6 Senior Showdown
Madison’s Nash Humpherys scores during the District 6 Senior Showcase. Humpherys has been named a First-Team All-State performer. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Year: Bodey Howell, Owyhee

Coach of the Year: Andy Harrington, Owyhee

First-Team
Bodey Howell, Owyhee
Nash Humpherys, Madison
Reese Strawn, Lake City
Gabe Eddins, Centennial
Logan Haustveit, Owyhee

Second-Team
Alex Ko, Timberline
Jayce Allen, Owyhee
Caden Symons, Coeur d’Alene
Jordan Carlson, Lake City

5A

Hillcrest Titan Larsen
Hillcrest’s Titan Larsen shoots a floater during the Knights’ 5A State Championship game loss to Preston. Larsen, along with several Preston players, has been named to All-State teams. | Photo courtesy Tony Blakeslee

Player of the Year: Reggie Larsen, Preston

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston

First-Team
Reggie Larsen, Preston
Titan Larsen, Hillcrest
Cruz Harris, Preston
Tye Cornwall, Middleton
Trey Billings, Twin Falls

Second-Team
Blake Hansen, Columbia
Royce Fisher, Lewiston
Jake Schumann, Preston
Austin Arave, Blackfoot
Gage Blakeslee, Hillcrest

4A

Sugar-Salem at Snake River boys basketball
Snake River’s Marcus Coombs scores against Sugar-Salem. Coombs and teammate Dawson Jackman were both named First-Team All-State performers. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Year: Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry

Coach of the Year: Nathan Williams, Bonners Ferry

First-Team
Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry
Marcus Coombs, Snake River
Thomas Bateman, Bonners Ferry
Sam Penny, McCall-Donnelly
Dawson Jackman, Snake River

Second-Team
Brody Rice, Bonners Ferry
Broden Anthony, Kimberly
Justis Whitworth, Marsh Valley
Jaxson Smith, Marsh Valley
Michael Foster, McCall-Donnelly

3A

West Side Marsh Valley basketball
West Side’s Ivan Campbell grabs a rebound against Marsh Valley. Campbell has been named a Second-Team All-State performer. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Year: Jonathan Swainston, Wendell

Coach of the Year: AJ Kelsey, Wendell

First-Team
Jonathan Swainston, Wendell
Emmett Gibby, Declo
Jordon Swainston, Wendell
Cooper Thompson, Soda Springs
Tristen Trevino, Ambrose

Second-Team
Michael Adams, Firth
Lincoln Mathis, Ambrose
Carter Robertson, Declo
Ivan Campbell, West Side
Juan Ponce, Marsing

2A

Player of the Year: David Kludt, Kamiah

Coach of the Year: Steve Kirkland, Kendrick

First-Team
David Kludt, Kamiah
Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick
Tyson Charley, Lakeside
Seamus Wilson, Logos

Second-Team
Hallah Peone, Lakeside
Pedro Robles, Valley
Ky Kendall, Hagerman
Cody Luce, Victory Charter
Hudson Kirkland, Kendrick

1A

Rockland Dietrich boys basketball
Rockland’s Woodrow Lowder scores against eventual state champion Dietrich. Lowder has been named a First-Team All-State performer. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Player of the Year: Connor Perkins, Dietrich

Coach of the Year: Slade Dill, Dietrich

First-Team
Connor Perkins, Dietrich
Woodrow Lowder, Rockland
Jacen Farr, Challis
Preston Wood, Carey
Kaizer Summers, Mackay

Second-Team
Korban Nelson, Watersprings
Brody Torgerson, Dietrich
Titus Driver, Watersprings
Chris More, Kootenai
Madix Miller, Garden Valley

