 Blackfoot's Addie Tanner signs to play basketball at Utah State Eastern - East Idaho News
College signing

Blackfoot’s Addie Tanner signs to play basketball at Utah State Eastern

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

addie tanner signs2
Blackfoot’s Addie Tanner signs to play basketball at Utah State Eastern. | Courtesy photo.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot’s Addison Tanner has signed to continue her basketball career at Utah State University Eastern.

The Bronco guard led the team in scoring at 15.1 points and also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals to earn first-team All-Conference honors and a second-team All-State nod.

Tanner helped lead Blackfoot to the 5A District 6 tournament title and a berth in the state tournament where the Broncos advanced to the third-place game.

The Utah State University Eastern Eagles finished 16-13 overall last season in the Scenic Western Athletic Conference.

