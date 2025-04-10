Highland rides 10-run second past Madison in first game of double-dip; Bobcats earn split in second - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — The Madison Bobcats jumped out to an early advantage against the Highland Rams Wednesday, when junior Taelie Jones took a McKenna Sutton pitch deep to center for a grand slam.

But Bobcats starter Shaylee Remington lost command of the strike zone in the third, walking eight and hitting another en route to a 10-run outburst for the Highland Rams (9-4, 1-1), who ran away with a 16-8 victory in game one of a doubleheader at Capell Park in Chubbuck.

The Madison Bobcats celebrate as Taelie Jones arrives at home following her first-inning grand slam. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Remington gave her team a shutdown inning in the bottom of the first, setting the Rams down in order after her Bobcat offense grabbed the early lead. She coaxed a routine fly out before striking out a pair — and finished with six strikeouts.

The control she used to set Highland down so quickly in the first evaded her from the start of the second, though.

Remington walked the first two batters of the frame, then, after a single and fielders choice that did not yield an out, she hit a batter before walking another three straight.

By the time the bottom of the second ended, Highland had sent 16 hitters to the plate — 10 of which scoring.

The Madison started settled back in nicely, and allowed her offense to make a little noise. The problem though, was Highland starter McKenna Sutton, who after the big fly in the first was very stingy.

Sutton pitched all seven innings, scattering eight hits and walking four — two immediately preceding the Jones grand slam.

Jones was responsible for three of those hits, including a double.

Madison’s Taelie Jones connects on a double during the sixth inning of Highland’s victory. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

At the dish, Sutton drew a walk, recorded one of her team’s six hits and scored a pair of runs.

Freshman Dawson Sommer recorded another of Highland’s six hits, a double leading off the fourth. She also reached twice on Madison errors and once on a walk, and scored four runs.

Highland’s McKenna Sutton throws a pitch during the third inning of Wednesday’s Rams win. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Following a first game that saw 24 combined runs and lasted roughly 2-1/2 hours, game two of the doubleheader was shortened due to loss of light. Madison (6-7, 1-3) won the game, 11-4, in five innings.