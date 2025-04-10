 Snake River all-time leading scorer signs to play college hoops - East Idaho News
Prep boys basketball

Snake River all-time leading scorer signs to play college hoops

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marcus Coombs
Snake River’s Marcus Coombs scores against American Falls to become the first 1,500-point scorer in Snake River High School history. | Courtesy photos
BLACKFOOT — Snake River senior and Panthers all-time leading scorer Marcus Coombs has signed to play college basketball in Nebraska.

Coombs signed a national letter of intent to attend Northeastern Junior College in Norfolk, Neb. during a ceremony at Snake River High School, Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 forward spent four years on the varsity squad, appearing at the state tournament all four years — including a runners-up finish this year. The Panthers finished third last year.

Coombs became the first Snake River player ever to reach the 1,500-point mark during a game against American Falls on Feb. 6.

