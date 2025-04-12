Spud Kings take series lead as Durkin stops 42 shots in 2-1 win over Ogden - East Idaho News

OGDEN – Leo Mantenuto and Liam Filip gave the Spud Kings an early 2-0 lead and that was enough as Idaho Falls defeated the Ogden Mustangs 2-1 Friday night to take a 2-1 games lead in the best-of-5 Dineen Cup Mountain Division Finals series.

Mantenuto scored his second playoff goal at 14:11 of the first and Filip scored his first at 1:07 of the second period.

Cayden Effertz found the net for the Mustangs at 7:24 of the second, but that was the end of the scoring for the night.

Spud Kings goalie Charlie Durkin stopped 42 of 43 shots.

The series continue Saturday in Ogden. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.