Wrestler of the Year: Just a sophomore, Blackfoot's Keanna Conrad has been a force on the mat - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – When Keanna Conrad began wrestling five or six years ago at the club level, the sport was in its infancy.

That’s especially true in Idaho, where a few high school girls competed on boys teams and typically wrestled against boys whenever there was an opportunity to compete.

That’s not the case in 2025.

“She’s in the Golden Era of girls wrestling,” Blackfoot wrestling coach Stephen Adams said of Conrad, who is now a sophomore on the Broncos’ girls team.

As the sport of girls wrestling continues to grow in Idaho, Conrad, the EastIdahoSports.com Girls Wrestler of the Year, has been a force on the mat.

Blackfoot’s Keanna Conrad competes for the East Idaho Elite team. | Courtesy Bridger Adams.

The soft-spoken sophomore won her second straight state championship this past season, claiming the title in dramatic fashion with a takedown in overtime to win the 132-pound title.

She finished the season 39-0. Conrad won the 126 title last season as a freshman and finished 43-0.

That’s two titles and an 82-0 record over her two varsity seasons.

It might be hard to find anybody enjoying the Golden Era more than Conrad.

Two titles down and two more to go?

Conrad isn’t shy about her long-term goal of winning four state championships. She said after this year’s title match that she also wants to finish her high school career unbeaten.

“I’ve envisioned it and I’ve worked every day towards it,” Conrad said of her goal of perfection. “That would be great and awesome.”

Adams said he saw that type of drive years ago.

“She’s got a lot of God-given abilities,” Adams said. “She’s had that since Day 1.”

Adams credited Conrad’s mother Johnette Hill for her support as Keanna competes with the East Idaho Elite club program and travels to regional and national meets.

It’s a busy and sometime hectic schedule Adams noted, but Conrad has been up to the challenge.

“She’s never been one I had to push in practice,” he said. “She loves the journey.”