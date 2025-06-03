3A All-State: State champion Malad with three players named first team and Snow tabbed Coach of the Year - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Malad rode its pitching dominance all the way to a 3A state championship and the Dragons added more accolades this week as the All-State selections were announced.

Malad’s Jeff Snow was named Coach of the Year after leading the team to a second state title and a 25-6 record.

Senior pitchers Brady Showell and Brycen Howe were named first team, as was shortstop Carter Blaisdell.

Firth’s do-everything athlete Darrell Vasquez was also a first-team selection.

Howe and Showell were a formidable duo on the mound for the Dragons.

Howe finished 8-0 with a 1.46 ERA and had eight complete games and 78 strikeouts. Showell was a workhorse with 11 complete games to finish 8-4 with a 2.04 ERA.

Blaisdell a senior shortstop, hit .435 and led the team with 11 doubles and 38 RBIs. He also stole 20 bases.

The Cougars’ Vasquez hit .412, scored 39 runs, knocked in 32 runs, and slugged .600.

3A

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaden Mullins, Nampa Christian, sr., P/SS

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Snow, Malad

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Aiden Olive, Orofino, sr., CF/P

David Goicoa, Grangeville, sr., SS/P

Luke Steinmeyer, Marsing, sr., C/P

Carter Blaisdell, Malad, sr., SS/P

Brady Showell, Malad, sr., P/3B

Brycen Howe, Malad, sr., P/1B

Darrell Vasquez, Firth, sr., SS/P

Jace Chadez, Marsing, sr., P/SS

Jack Ihli, Nampa Christian, sr., 2B/P

Julian Ponce, Wendell, sr., UTIL

Jaeger Tondevold, Orofino, jr., SS/P

Darrell Vasquez, Firth. | Courtesy photo.

ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

Samuel Hultman, Sr., SS/P, Parma

Brayden Schaefer, Sr., P/3B, Nampa Christian

Quinton Naranjo, Jr., 3B/P, Orofino

Blake Barlow, So., 2B/P, Orofino

J.T. Jackson, Sr., 2B/P, Grangeville

Brayden Ollar, Sr., SS/P, Challis-Mackay

Teagan Kinney, Sr., P/3B, Marsing

Nate Rundquist, Jr., 3B, Nampa Christian

Carter Carey, Jr., C, Malad

Dresden Wood, Sr., LF/CF, Marsing

Thayn Williams, Sr., C/P, Grangeville