 3A All-State: State champion Malad with three players named first team and Snow tabbed Coach of the Year - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Ogden Raptors

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

6

Chukars

Tue

Ogden Raptors

10

@Idaho Falls Chukars

2

Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Boise Hawks

16

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

6

@Boise Hawks

4

Chukars

Jun 13

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Boise Hawks

6

Chukars

Jun 12

Boise Hawks

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

23

Chukars

Jun 11

Boise Hawks

5

@Idaho Falls Chukars

3

Chukars

Jun 10

Boise Hawks

19

@Idaho Falls Chukars

24

Prep baseball

3A All-State: State champion Malad with three players named first team and Snow tabbed Coach of the Year

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad High School seniors Brycen Howe (left) and Brady Showell (right) were dominant on the mound all season, leading the Dragons to a state championship in their first year under head coach Jeff Snow. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Malad High School seniors Brycen Howe (left) and Brady Showell (right) were dominant on the mound all season, leading the Dragons to a state championship in their first year under head coach Jeff Snow. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — Malad rode its pitching dominance all the way to a 3A state championship and the Dragons added more accolades this week as the All-State selections were announced.

Malad’s Jeff Snow was named Coach of the Year after leading the team to a second state title and a 25-6 record.

Senior pitchers Brady Showell and Brycen Howe were named first team, as was shortstop Carter Blaisdell.

Firth’s do-everything athlete Darrell Vasquez was also a first-team selection.

Howe and Showell were a formidable duo on the mound for the Dragons.

Howe finished 8-0 with a 1.46 ERA and had eight complete games and 78 strikeouts. Showell was a workhorse with 11 complete games to finish 8-4 with a 2.04 ERA.

Blaisdell a senior shortstop, hit .435 and led the team with 11 doubles and 38 RBIs. He also stole 20 bases.

The Cougars’ Vasquez hit .412, scored 39 runs, knocked in 32 runs, and slugged .600.

3A

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaden Mullins, Nampa Christian, sr., P/SS

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Snow, Malad

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Aiden Olive, Orofino, sr., CF/P

David Goicoa, Grangeville, sr., SS/P

Luke Steinmeyer, Marsing, sr., C/P

Carter Blaisdell, Malad, sr., SS/P

Brady Showell, Malad, sr., P/3B

Brycen Howe, Malad, sr., P/1B

Darrell Vasquez, Firth, sr., SS/P

Jace Chadez, Marsing, sr., P/SS

Jack Ihli, Nampa Christian, sr., 2B/P

Julian Ponce, Wendell, sr., UTIL

Jaeger Tondevold, Orofino, jr., SS/P

Firth's Darrell Vasquez was name Nuclear Conference baseball player of the year. | Courtesy photo.
Darrell Vasquez, Firth. | Courtesy photo.

ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

Samuel Hultman, Sr., SS/P, Parma
Brayden Schaefer, Sr., P/3B, Nampa Christian
Quinton Naranjo, Jr., 3B/P, Orofino
Blake Barlow, So., 2B/P, Orofino
J.T. Jackson, Sr., 2B/P, Grangeville
Brayden Ollar, Sr., SS/P, Challis-Mackay
Teagan Kinney, Sr., P/3B, Marsing
Nate Rundquist, Jr., 3B, Nampa Christian
Carter Carey, Jr., C, Malad
Dresden Wood, Sr., LF/CF, Marsing
Thayn Williams, Sr., C/P, Grangeville

SUBMIT A CORRECTION