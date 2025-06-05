5A All-State: State champion Bonneville highlights All-State selections - East Idaho News

Fresh off a 5A state championship, Bonneville earned three first-team selections on the All-State team and Ryan Alexander was named Coach of the Year.

Blackfoot’s Easton Cannon was also named to the first team.

The Bees finished 28-4 as Alexander won a second state title.

Carter Bowen, a pitcher and shortstop, was impressive on the mound and at the plate, finishing with a 5-1 record and a 2.27 ERA while hitting .427 with 41 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Infielder Greyson Martin hit .456, scored 40 runs, slugged .674 and stole 24 bases on a team that averaged nearly 10 runs per game.

Senior Colten Spagnuolo knocked in 51 runs, slugged .582 and hit .407. On the mound, he finished 6-1 with a 2.29 ERA.

Blackfoot’s Cannon was another dual-threat standout. The senior pitcher/shortstop hit .411 with three home runs, 25 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and slugged .667. He also went 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA in 10 appearances.

5A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rodney (Tre) Morse III, Mountain Home, sr., P/1B

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Alexander, Bonneville

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Eli Daniel Vallivue, so., UTIL/P

Carter Bowen, Bonneville, jr., SS/P

Greyson Martin, Bonneville, sr., 2B/SS

Cooper Thompson, Twin Falls, sr., 1B/RF

Maddox Stadelmeir, Twin Falls, jr., C/P

Tyson Izzo, Moscow, sr., C

Luca Quilici, Bishop Kelly, sr., P/LF

Colten Spagnuolo, Bonneville, sr., P/3B

Butch Kiblen Moscow, sr., P

Colin Brazil Bishop Kelly, so., SS/2B

Easton Cannon, Blackfoot, sr., SS/P

ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

Kentyn Ketterling, Sr., P/SS, Twin Falls

Jake Redder, Jr., CF/P, Burley

Conner Cannon, So., 1B/RF, Blackfoot

Lincoln Stuart, Jr., P/UTIL, Bonneville

Parker Harrison, Sr., 1B/P, Columbia

Jaxon Wade, Jr., P/2B, Nampa

Colt Augustus, Sr., CF/LF, Vallivue

Aaron Rayo, Sr., DH/2B, Vallivue

Connor Isakson, Sr., P/RF, Moscow

Jacoby Roe, So., SS, Burley

Mason Krahn, Sr., RF, Skyview