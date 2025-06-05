5A All-State: State champion Bonneville highlights All-State selections - East Idaho News

5A All-State: State champion Bonneville highlights All-State selectionsPublished at
Fresh off a 5A state championship, Bonneville earned three first-team selections on the All-State team and Ryan Alexander was named Coach of the Year.
Blackfoot’s Easton Cannon was also named to the first team.
The Bees finished 28-4 as Alexander won a second state title.
Carter Bowen, a pitcher and shortstop, was impressive on the mound and at the plate, finishing with a 5-1 record and a 2.27 ERA while hitting .427 with 41 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Infielder Greyson Martin hit .456, scored 40 runs, slugged .674 and stole 24 bases on a team that averaged nearly 10 runs per game.
Senior Colten Spagnuolo knocked in 51 runs, slugged .582 and hit .407. On the mound, he finished 6-1 with a 2.29 ERA.
Blackfoot’s Cannon was another dual-threat standout. The senior pitcher/shortstop hit .411 with three home runs, 25 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and slugged .667. He also went 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA in 10 appearances.
5A
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rodney (Tre) Morse III, Mountain Home, sr., P/1B
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Alexander, Bonneville
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
Eli Daniel Vallivue, so., UTIL/P
Carter Bowen, Bonneville, jr., SS/P
Greyson Martin, Bonneville, sr., 2B/SS
Cooper Thompson, Twin Falls, sr., 1B/RF
Maddox Stadelmeir, Twin Falls, jr., C/P
Tyson Izzo, Moscow, sr., C
Luca Quilici, Bishop Kelly, sr., P/LF
Colten Spagnuolo, Bonneville, sr., P/3B
Butch Kiblen Moscow, sr., P
Colin Brazil Bishop Kelly, so., SS/2B
Easton Cannon, Blackfoot, sr., SS/P
ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM
Kentyn Ketterling, Sr., P/SS, Twin Falls
Jake Redder, Jr., CF/P, Burley
Conner Cannon, So., 1B/RF, Blackfoot
Lincoln Stuart, Jr., P/UTIL, Bonneville
Parker Harrison, Sr., 1B/P, Columbia
Jaxon Wade, Jr., P/2B, Nampa
Colt Augustus, Sr., CF/LF, Vallivue
Aaron Rayo, Sr., DH/2B, Vallivue
Connor Isakson, Sr., P/RF, Moscow
Jacoby Roe, So., SS, Burley
Mason Krahn, Sr., RF, Skyview