Chukars, looking to end slide, make pair of roster moves - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars have lost six of their last eight games and fallen from first to fourth place in the Pioneer Baseball League first-half standings.

During their first losing slide of the season, Chukars pitchers have allowed 63 runs — 50 in their six losses.

Looking to turn the tide of its current losing streak, Idaho Falls made a pair of moves following Thursday’s 13-5 loss to the Ogden Raptors. The Chukars cut two right-handed pitchers — Caleb Reyes and Dylan Porter — replacing them with righties Dante Zamudio and Jorge Romero, according to GM Chris Hall.

Reyes had appeared in five games this season, allowing 14 earned runs across his 7-1/3 innings pitched (17.18 ERA). Porter appeared in just three games with the Chukars, surrendering nine earned runs in his 5 innings of work (16.20 ERA).

Zamudio, a native of Sylmar, Calif., formerly pitched for multiple college clubs, finishing his collegiate career at California State University, Northridge. The 6-foot-1, 22-year-old right-hander finished the 2025 college season with an 8.87 ERA in the Big West Conference.

Romero, another southern California product, also pitched for several different college programs, concluding his career at Western Illinois University where he appeared in 19 games during the 2025 season. The 5-foot-11 right-hander made six starts and finished the season with a 5.00 ERA (30 earned runs, 54 innings pitched).

The revamped Chukars return to Melaleuca Field Friday night for game four of a six-game set with the Ogden Raptors. As part of their current four-game losing streak, the Chukars have already lost three to the Raptors and will need to win the final three to earn a series split.