Chukars open homestand with loss to Ogden Raptors - East Idaho News

Chukars baseball

Chukars open homestand with loss to Ogden Raptors

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls Chukars
IDAHO FALLS – The Ogden Raptors pounded out 17 hits in a 10-2 win over the Chukars Tuesday night.

Idaho Falls, returning from a series at Boise, were held to just five hits as Raptors’ starter Chase Chatman struck out six in seven innings to earn the win.

Simon Baumgardt and Tyler Wyatt each knocked in runs for the Chukars.

The loss was the second straight for Idaho Falls and dropped the Chukars a half game behind Missoula for the top spot in the Pioneer League.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.

Current PBL standings
1. Missoula Paddleheads (18-7)
T2 Idaho Falls Chukars (17-7)
T2 Rocky Mountain Vibes (17-7)
4. Oakland Ballers (17-8)
5. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (15-10)
6. Boise Hawks (14-11)
7. Ogden Raptors (12-13)
8. Billings Mustangs (11-14)
T9. Glacier Range Riders (10-15)
T9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (10-15)
11. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-19)
12. Great Falls Voyagers (3-22)

