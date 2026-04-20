LDS Church introduces new age-group names for young women - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the faith’s Young Women program will adopt new age-group names designed to emphasize each girl’s spiritual identity and progression.

Church leaders said the updated names are meant to “help young women understand their divine place in God’s work, to represent their spiritual dignity as His beloved daughters, and to highlight their progression.”

Under the changes, the Young Women organization will shift from a class structure to an age-group structure beginning June 1. The new age categories are:

Builders of Faith — for young women turning 12 or 13

Messengers of Hope — for those turning 14 or 15

Gatherers of Light — for young women 16 and older

Each name is tied to a spiritual role: Builders of Faith uplift others through Christlike actions; Messengers of Hope share peace and comfort; and Gatherers of Light seek and reflect God’s guidance.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said the inspiration behind the names became clear during a For the Strength of Youth conference in Tahiti in late 2025. As local young women sang “As Sisters in Zion,” she said each verse aligned with the themes of building faith, sharing hope, and gathering light.

“My eyes teared up as I realized the Spirit had been leading this process all along,” Freeman said in a news release. “These names will help God’s daughters live as disciples of Christ and prepare them to enter a lifelong sisterhood of charity — the Relief Society.”

In a letter announcing the changes, the First Presidency encouraged local leaders to seek inspiration as they organize age groups for activities and instruction. While groups may meet together when appropriate, each age group will have its own presidency, including a president and, when possible, counselors and a secretary.

“It is our hope that these age-group names and the principles they teach will help young women become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” the First Presidency wrote, adding that members are encouraged to begin using the new names immediately.

Find more information about the change here.