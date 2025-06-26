Former Blackfoot standout Dax Whitney helped lead Oregon State to the College World Series and now eyes a spot on Team USA - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – It’s been quite the summer for former Blackfoot High and Idaho Falls Bandits standout Dax Whitney.

And he’s not done yet.

The Oregon State freshman helped lead his team to the College World Series and started the opener against Louisville where he gave up just three hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings.

Whitney has also earned numerous postseason honors, including being named First-Team Freshman All-American by Baseball America and Perfect Game. The National College Baseball Writers Association selected him as a second-team All-American after he finished 6-3 with a 3.40 ERA and struck out 120 batters in 76 2/3 innings.

“That was one of my goals,” Whitney said of becoming a Friday starter and having an immediate impact on the mound despite being a freshman.

“The Supers and World Series I started on Friday and that was special for me. That was my original goal and I met it at the most important time so that was pretty cool.”

Whitney, who was at the Bandits American Legion doubleheader on Tuesday, said his experience in the program helped him prepare for the college game.

“I felt as prepared as anybody when I got there,” he said. “Pitching in a Regional or State game or World Series game … I felt like I’d already been there before.”

Oregon State is one of the top collegiate programs in the country, but Whitney said he was ready for the challenge.

“Right when I got there in the fall there was nobody there that treated me like a freshman,” he said. “Everybody was super welcoming and they were grateful I was there because they felt I could give them a chance to win. That’s all we really care about at that level.”

The freshman proved himself enough that he moved up to the No. 1 starter and was throwing his best by the end of the year.

Whitney said another goal was to play for the collegiate USA team.

He’ll get that change beginning next week when he and Oregon State teammate Ethan Kleinschmit compete for Team USA at the Collegiate National Team training camp in North Carolina. If he makes the final roster he’ll join Team USA for a trip to Japan. The final roster will be announced July 4.

The intrasquad series in North Carolina features 56 non-draft eligible players who will play a five-game series beginning Sunday.

The final team will compete in the 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series beginning July 8 in Hokkaido, Japan, and finishes in Tokyo on July 13.

As for the future beyond this summer, Whitney said he’s looking forward to returning to Oregon State, which is expected to make another postseason run in 2026.