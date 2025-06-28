Former Idaho high school football coach accused of sexually abusing teenager - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — The former head football coach of Caldwell High School has been accused of sexually abusing a teenager, and law enforcement said there could be more victims.

Kip Crofts, of Middleton, was charged with felony sexual abuse of a minor after he allegedly masturbated in front of a 14-year-old last year, according to an indictment filed by Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Kyra Venecia. Crofts, 59, could face up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if he’s convicted.

The incident occurred in December, the indictment showed. The next month, the Nampa Police Department was asked to investigate a child sexual abuse allegation involving Crofts, the agency’s spokesperson Carmen Boeger said. Following a monthslong investigation, a grand jury indicted Crofts, who was then arrested on a $50,000 felony warrant, court records showed.

Crofts said at a Thursday hearing that he plans to hire a private attorney. His next hearing date is set for July 7 before 3rd District Judge Gene Petty.

Crofts left Caldwell School District, hired by city of Nampa

Caldwell hired Crofts to lead its high school football program in February 2023, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. He also worked as a physical education teacher.

He no longer works for the school district, agency spokesperson Jessica Watts said.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details,” she said in an email Thursday. “Our primary concern will always be the safety and well-being of our students, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment.”

The school district didn’t respond to a question about when he left, but an archived version of the school’s website listed him as a physical education teacher as recently as May. His coaching job was posted on the district’s website in April.

Crofts also didn’t respond to messages from a Statesman reporter in April asking about his status as Caldwell’s football coach. He was hired by the city of Nampa on April 7, city spokesperson Amy Bowman told the Statesman. Crofts was working as a custodian at the city’s development services office when he was arrested Wednesday.

The city wasn’t aware that Crofts was under investigation when he was hired, according to the news release, and there weren’t any “disqualifying convictions” during his background check. Boeger told the Statesman in an email that police don’t share information on an ongoing investigation with city staff.

Crofts previously served as the head football coach at high schools in Payette and Meridian, where he led his team to a state championship. He also was an assistant coach at Bishop Kelly for three years.

Police asked anyone with additional information about a possible crime involving Crofts to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Sports reporter Michael Lycklama contributed.