New details released about semi crash near Pocatello that left man dead - East Idaho News

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.

A 63-year-old man from Layton, Utah, died Thursday afternoon in a commercial vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Pocatello, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m.at mile marker 63 on northbound I-15. Investigators say the man was driving a 2020 Volvo tractor when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right shoulder, struck a hillside, overturned and came to rest on top of a guardrail.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene.

The right lane of travel remains blocked. Drivers can check road conditions and updates at 511.idaho.gov.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

UPDATE 4 p.m.

POCATELLO — Authorities have confirmed that one person has died in the crash on Interstate 15.

According to ISP spokesman Todd Orr, the crash took place at approximately 1:10 p.m. near the Portneuf Area exit. In response, the right lane is closed to traffic.

Orr said the crash occurred when a semi-truck left the roadway and fell over on its side, resulting in the male driver dying.

ISP believes the semi-truck is the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The lane will likely remain closed for the rest of the afternoon or into the evening while authorities investigate the crash and work to remove the semi-truck.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office, and Search and Rescue, along with various EMS agencies, are assisting ISP in response to the crash.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while the investigation continues, Orr said.

“People (should) make sure they slow down. Be careful about the emergency responders and recovery vehicles. (They’re) are going to be out there for the next little while,” Orr said.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — A semi-truck has rolled over in a crash on the interstate just south of Pocatello.

According to a post on X from the Idaho State Police, the agency is investigating a crash that happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at mile marker 63, which is located near the Portneuf Area exit. ISP made the post just after 1:30 p.m.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 63. The right lane of travel is currently blocked. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/fk8QVCDz5K — Idaho State Police – East Idaho (@ISPEasternID) April 16, 2026

In the post, ISP says the right lane of travel is currently blocked.

Photos sent to EastIdahoNews.com show a semi-truck rolled over on the side of the interstate, with emergency vehicles in response.

It is unclear if other vehicles were involved in the crash or if there have been any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information comes in.

A semi-truck rolled over in a crash on Interstate 15. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com