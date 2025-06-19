 GALLERY: Champions crowned following state Rodeo Finals - East Idaho News
GALLERY: Champions crowned following state Rodeo Finals

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals
High School cowboys and cowgirls from across Idaho and neighboring states compete in the 2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals. | Courtesy photo
POCATELLO — For four days in June, more than 300 of the region’s best high school cowboys and cowgirls converge on Pocatello, to compete in the Idaho High School Rodeo Association Finals.

This year, teens roped, rode and wrestled for the top spots in 14 different events, with the title of champion on the line. And champions among champions earned the All-Around crowns — boys champ Sammy Saunders and girls champ Leagacy Jones.

The complete list of results can be found here at the IHSRA website — here.

Here are the best shot from this year’s Rodeo Finals.

Courtesy photos

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

2025 Idaho High School Rodeo Finals

