Idaho Falls Bandits sweep doubleheader from Pocatello in conference matchup - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Make that seven wins in a row for the Idaho Falls Bandits.

Coming off a championship at the Josh Anderson Memorial Tournament in Reno this past weekend, the Bandits swept the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels in a conference doubleheader Tuesday, winning 12-2 and 8-2.

The first game was all Bandits as Idaho Falls scored four runs in the sixth to end the game via mercy rule.

Carter Bowen, Makai Ferguson and Gavin Webb each knocked in two runs for the Bandits. Ferguson finished 3 for 3.

Starter Brock Bowman earned the win with three scoreless innings.

Huston Himmerich had a pair of RBIs for Pocatello.

The Bandits (18-4) jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2 as Ferguson, Gavin Hernandez and Webb each knocked in runs.

Pocatello (10-6) pulled within 4-2 in the fourth inning, but the Bandits put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Webb finished with three RBIs and Anthony Morales knocked in two runs for the Bandits.

Crew Scott earned the win after tossing five innings and not giving up an earned run.

Pocatello was held to five singles.