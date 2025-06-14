Rosengard continues power surge but Chukars fall in Boise - East Idaho News

BOISE — Chukars third baseman Benjamin Rosengard has hit four home runs on the season — three of which coming in the last five games, including a three-run blast Thursday night in Boise.

Idaho Falls (16-5) did little outside of Rosengard’s eight-inning big fly though, falling, 6-4, to the Hawks (12-10).

Chukars starter Garrett Van Deventer (L, 2-2, 6.52 ERA) battled, slowing the Boise offense to four runs through the sixth. But he was knocked out when the Hawks pushed two more across in the seventh. Luke Hempel (1-1/3 IP) and Steven Ordorica (2/3 IP) teamed up to silence the home team the rest of the night.

Offensively, the Chukars, who had been making 20-run games a common occurrence of late, could not solve the Boise pitching staff — which used six arms to complete the game.

Idaho Falls created chances, recording 10 hits and drawing three walks, but never capitalized until Rosengard tightened things up in the eighth, against reliever Blake McFadden.

The Chukars put together a two-out rally against Boise closer Quinn Waterhouse (S, 4, 2.79 ERA), on singles from Spencer Rich and Simon Baumgardt, but Waterhouse ended the threat and game by getting pinch-hitter Trevor Rogers on a swinging strikeout.

The same two teams face off again Saturday night in Boise, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

T1. Idaho Falls Chukars (16-5)

T1. Rocky Mountain Vibes (16-5)

T3. Missoula PaddleHeads (15-7)

T3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (15-7)

5. Oakland Ballers (14-8)

6. Boise Hawks (12-10)

7. Ogden Raptors (11-11)

8. Billings Mustangs (10-12)

9. Glacier Range Riders (8-14)

10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (6-15)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (4-17)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (3-19)