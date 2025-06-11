Thunder Ridge junior Justin Anderson capped the high school season with a 6A state title and he's not done yet - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Consistency and golf kind of go hand-in-hand.

At least if you want to win a tournament, where one or two bad holes can ruin a championship run.

“His biggest thing was how consistent he is,” former Thunder Ridge golf coach Jacoda Whitworth said of Justin Anderson, the EastIdahoSports.com Boys Golfer of the Year.

“The No 2 thing is his mindset. There’s nothing that really gets Justin flustered.”

That’s a pretty good combination, especially when chasing a state title.

Anderson was the top local finisher in 5A last season, tying for ninth.

Last fall, the junior entered the (newly named) 6A state tournament with loftier goals.

He shot 72 in the opening round, which was good enough for third place.

That set Anderson up for the second round where he carded a tournament-best 5-under 67 to win the state title by five shots over Boise’s Jack Bureau.

“He caught fire,” Whitworth said. “That last nine was remarkable.”

That capped a remarkable high school season, but Anderson wasn’t done.

He has since announced his commitment to play at Boise State after he graduates in 2026.

This summer he won the Idaho Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifier with a two-round score of 146 (+2). His first-round 71 was the only under-par round in the tournament.

That win earned Anderson a spot in the Uswing Mojing Junior World Championships. The tournament is July 8-10 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.