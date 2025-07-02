 Awards continue to pour in for NCDC champion Spud Kings - East Idaho News
Chukars

Tue

Ogden Raptors

12

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

15

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

13

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

10

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

11

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

5

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

18

Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

16

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

3

Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

8

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

3

Chukars

Jun 25

Idaho Falls Chukars

14

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

4

Chukars

Jun 24

Idaho Falls Chukars

22

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

14

Spud Kings

Awards continue to pour in for NCDC champion Spud Kings

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

dj macleish
Idaho Falls Spud Kings defeseman D.J. Macleish has been named the USPHL Fans Choice Defenseman of the Year. | Courtesy photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — The recently crowned champions of the National Collegiate Development Conference, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, continue to rake in honors.

The NCDC announced winners of the United States Premier Hockey League Fans Choice Awards on Monday, and a pair of those awards went to members of the 2025 Dineen Cup-winning Spud Kings.

D.J. Macleish was named the Defensemen Winner. The Troy, Mich. native scored 31 total points out — six goals and 25 assists — of the back line, tied for third-most on the team.

Charlie Durkin, the NCDC MVP and Goaltender of the Year, was selected as Fans Choice MVP and Goaltender Winner.

Spud Kings, Charlie Durkin
Charlie Durkin | Courtesy photo

Durkin, from Oak Park, Ill., led all primary goalies with a 1.96 goals-per-game average, and trimmed that number down to 1.21 during the Dineen Cup Playoffs.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION