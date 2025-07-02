Awards continue to pour in for NCDC champion Spud Kings - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The recently crowned champions of the National Collegiate Development Conference, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, continue to rake in honors.

The NCDC announced winners of the United States Premier Hockey League Fans Choice Awards on Monday, and a pair of those awards went to members of the 2025 Dineen Cup-winning Spud Kings.

D.J. Macleish was named the Defensemen Winner. The Troy, Mich. native scored 31 total points out — six goals and 25 assists — of the back line, tied for third-most on the team.

Charlie Durkin, the NCDC MVP and Goaltender of the Year, was selected as Fans Choice MVP and Goaltender Winner.

Charlie Durkin | Courtesy photo

Durkin, from Oak Park, Ill., led all primary goalies with a 1.96 goals-per-game average, and trimmed that number down to 1.21 during the Dineen Cup Playoffs.