Margin of error virtually gone after Chukars' loss - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Following a cancellation of their Thursday game against the Ogden Raptors and a series finale loss to the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, the Chukars are pushed to the brink of elimination from the first-half playoff race.

Idaho Falls (26-15) scored in eight of nine innings, Sunday at Melaleuca Field. The Chukars carried advantages into the fourth through eighth innings, but the pitching staff could not slow the High Wheelers (28-14), who erupted for 19 runs after the fourth inning to take the final game of the three-game set, 23-18.

Connor Harrison (ND, 5-2) got the start and lasted into the fifth inning, but was knocked out of the game having surrendered eight runs, with two down in the fifth.

Tyler Curtis replaced Harrison and escaped the fifth but gave up three runs of his own without recording an out in the sixth inning. It was more of the same the rest of the way for the bullpen. Of the six hurlers to take the hill for Idaho Falls — including Harrison and Curtis — only Robert Hughes kept from allowing his own run, though he did surrender three runs to Curtis’ record before ending the sixth.

Dante Zamudio was tagged for three runs, all unearned, in the ninth. Luke Hempel (L, 0-1) took the loss for his six runs (four earned) before giving way to Zamudio in the final frame.

While its pitching and defense struggled, the Chukars offense found success all afternoon.

The Chukars followed a scoreless first frame with a two-spot in the second. They scored at least one run in each inning the rest of the way.

Garret Ostrander continued his hot stretch, contributing three hits and three runs out of the lead-off spot. Gabriel Vasquez added three hits, four RBIs and one run scored, while Benjamin Rosengard (9), Trevor Rogers (8) and Simon Baumgardt (13) each homered.

While the High Wheelers continued to score, the Chukars kept matching with runs of their own and took a 17-14 lead into the ninth inning with a much-needed series sweep in their sights. But Hempel and Zamudio were tagged for a combined nine runs.

The Idaho Falls offense put together yet another rally in the ninth, getting one of the runs back. But Ostrander grounded out to the end the game with the bases loaded.

With two playoff spots to be claimed this week, the Chukars maintain their fourth-place spot in the Pioneer Baseball League standings. Chasing the second-place Missoula PaddleHeads (30-12) by 3.5 games with six games left in the first half, Idaho Falls would be eliminated from contention by any combination of four Missoula wins or Chukars losses.

The Chukars open a six-game set at the Great Falls Voyagers (9-33) to end the first half, Tuesday. Yuba-Sutter will host the Grand Junction Jackalopes (18-24), Missoula will be at the Raptors (23-18) and the first-place Oakland Ballers (32-10) will be at home for six against the Rocky Mountain Vibes (21-20), each series beginning Tuesday night.

Current PBL standings

1. Oakland Ballers (32-10)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (30-12)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (28-14)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (26-15)

5. Boise Hawks (25-17)

6. Ogden Raptors (23-18)

7. Rocky Mountain Vibes (21-20)

8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (18-24)

T9. Billings Mustangs (15-27)

T9. Glacier Range Riders (15-27)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (9-33)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (8-32)