Needing to win every game, Chukars take second straight from High Wheelers - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Chasing a playoff berth with one week remaining in the first half, the Idaho Falls Chukars will likely need to win every remaining game.

They have gotten off to a strong start in that quest, taking back-to-back games from the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (27-14) — one of three teams ahead of the Chukars (26-14) in a race for two playoff spots.

RELATED | What the Chukars need to clinch a first-half playoff spot; how the new weekly home run derbies work

The Chukars welcomed Yuba-Sutter to town Friday afternoon, after having their Thursday night matchup with the Ogden Raptors rained out. When play began Friday, Idaho Falls had just nine games left before the end of the first half.

Behind offensive fireworks from Garret Ostrander, who hit his fourth homer of the season, and a solid start from newly added hurler Shane Spencer, the Chukars grabbed a 7-2 Fourth of July win.

Spencer (W, 1-0) tossed 7 innings, holding the High Wheelers to five hits and two runs, while striking out seven, in his Chukars debut.

Spencer Rich and Gabriel Vasquez knocked in two runs apiece, joining the attack led by Ostrander.

Rich offered a massive impact in Saturday’s 12-9 comeback victory over.

Nathan Hemmerling (ND, 4-0) got the nod and kept his team in the game for 5-1/3 innings, holding Yuba-Sutter to five runs despite serving up a pair of homers.

Dante Zamudio, Ricky Tibbett (W, 1-0) and Nicolo Pinazzi (Sv, 1) went the rest of the way for the playoff minded home squad, allowing four combined runs — three earned (one each).

Trailing 3-1 after two innings of play, then 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Idaho Falls’ offensive punch was provided Tyler Wyatt and Rich.

Wyatt put the Chukars ahead for good in the seventh with a two-run homer (6). Rich posted game-highs in hits (3) and RBIs (4), including a sixth-inning two-run homer (13).

Benjamin Rosengard extended his current hit streak to 15 games, with a fourth-inning triple.

The Oakland Ballers hold sole possession of the top spot in the Pioneer Baseball League standings, and are currently riding a 10-game winning streak, including a 20-0 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Saturday. The Missoula PaddleHeads, who lost to the Glacier Range Riders on Friday, got back in the win column Saturday to keep a solid grasp on the second of two available first-half playoff spots.

With seven games remaining in the first half, the Chukars sit 3.5 games back of the PaddleHeads.

Idaho Falls and Yuba-Sutter will conclude their three-game set on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Oakland Ballers (31-10)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (30-11)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (27-14)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (26-14)

5. Boise Hawks (24-17)

6. Ogden Raptors (23-17)

7. Rocky Mountain Vibes (21-19)

8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (17-23)

9. Billings Mustangs (15-26)

10. Glacier Range Riders (14-27)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (8-33)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (7-32)