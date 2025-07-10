New multi-sport training facility to open in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new training facility for a wide range of sports is set to open in Idaho Falls.

The Odyssey Athletics Training Facility was founded “with one mission in mind: to raise the standard for young athletes in East Idaho,” according to a statement provided to EastIdahoSports.com by Oakley Hussey.

Hussey, a former Hillcrest High School football standout and Idaho State University alum, is the owner-operator of 12 Performance, which will function as part of Odyssey Athletics.

“This isn’t just a training facility — it’s a proving ground,” the statement says. “Whether you’re a football player, a cheerleader, a dancer, a basketball player or just a kid with drive, this space is here to challenge you, push you and build you into something great. East Idaho has talent. We’re here to make sure it has the tools, coaching and the culture to match.”

According to the statement, 12 Performance offers elite-level speed, strength and performance training.

Hussey and Odyssey co-founders Ryley and Madi Nelson, launched this endeavor in hopes of not just coaching athletes, but shaping leaders.

“This is the kind of place we wish we had growing up, and now it’s here for the next generation,” Hussey said.

Odyssey will open its doors on Friday, with an official grand opening set for 4 p.m. It is located at 2281 East Endeavor Street, Suite D.