After playing behind NFL pass rusher, Bodie Schoonover ready for his moment - East Idaho News

PROVO (KSL.com) — For his first three years in the program, BYU defensive end Bodie Schoonover knew everyone was talking about the guy in front of him: Tyler Batty, the former Payson High star who anchored the Cougars’ defensive line before signing as an outside linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings.

The former American Fork standout isn’t afraid to talk about his teammate, either.

“I had the pleasure of playing with Tyler Batty,” Schoonover told KSL.com, “so I got to learn from him and pick his brain all the time. … Now that he’s gone and there’s a vacancy in the defense, I feel like I can step up this year — and I have an opportunity to show what I can do.”

With questions along the defensive line, from tackle to end and everywhere in between, Schoonover hopes to be the veteran presence across a front in transition.

Sure, there’s plenty of talent around him, like Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa, Oklahoma State’s Justin Kirkland and Southern Utah’s Anisi Purcell at defensive tackle. There’s also young talent on the edge, including former Herriman pass rusher Ephraim Asiata and Bingham’s Viliami Po’uha.

But Schoonover’s 6-foot-3, 270-pound frame is shouldering a hefty share of the load. Perhaps even at multiple positions, third-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill acknowledged.

“Our pass rush looks different right now than it did last year,” he said. “We’ve got some dynamic guys off the edge.”

“I love Bodie,” Hill added. “He plays like a 300-pounder even though he weighs 270.”

Schoonover said that he and the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Po’uha have recently started practicing at defensive tackle, though their main position is still on the end. Still, if circumstances call for it — or the need to play multiple formations, even — he’s ready.

“I’ve been in this defense for a while now. It’s getting to be a lot of fun,” Schoonover said. “I’m just having fun out there, playing as hard as I can, intense and strong.”

Still, Schoonover’s primary position continues to be defensive end, where the Cougars have plenty of opportunities following the pro departures of Batty and Isaiah Bagnah (CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats).

Cross-training inside just allows Schoonover to be more versatile — and also work alongside a close friend in Tanuvasa. The duo aren’t just teammates, but occasional pickleball partners — where they maintain a spotless 2-0 record in doubles play on a local court near Schoonover’s apartment where 20-25 football players play nearly every day.

“He’s a big body,” Schoonover said of Tanuvasa’s pickleball repertoire. “But he can move really well, and he plays the ball well, too.”

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle from Mission Viejo, California has settled into a leadership role since transferring from Utah, where he started 19 of 24 games and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors last year.

“I just try to see it as a role of service,” Tanuvasa said. “I played four years of college football, and I just want to give it my all.”

He’s also trying to work on his own game, an attitude he takes seriously.

Maybe even too seriously.

“I love Keanu; that kid’s so hard on himself,” Hill said of Tanuvasa. “Sometimes he expects perfection, and I think he needs to relax a little bit and just allow himself to have fun. He’s playing at a very high level.”

He’s also learning to trust his teammates, including a defensive line seemingly built by Schoonover’s classmates at American Fork High School.

In addition to the redshirt junior from the northern Utah County school, Hunter Clegg made the move to BYU after originally signing with Utah prior to a church mission.

The duo are two of the eight former Cavemen football players on BYU’s roster, a list that includes starting wide receiver Chase Roberts and his brother Trey, top tight end Carsen Ryan by way of UCLA and Utah, reserve tight ends Will Zundel and Noah Moeaki, and Baylor transfer long snapper Garrison Grimes.

“I still feel like I’m home, and I’m only 20 minutes from my parents’ house,” said Schoonover, whose Sunday dinner regularly includes homemade cream cheese chicken at mom’s house. “But being able to play with all my high school teammates is fun.”

The same with the rest of his teammates, several of whom tried to stop him during a recent interview to crack jokes, make him laugh, and try to pry the name of his favorite teammate.

“There’s just a lot of good people on the team,” Schoonover said with a smile. “I feel like the coaches have done a good job of recruiting not only good players, but good people. It’s easy to get along with everybody.”