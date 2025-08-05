Boise State football in Top 25 of preseason coaches poll. See the full rankings - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State football may have lost the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up from its roster, but college football coaches are still bullish about the Broncos’ ability in 2025.

The USA Today preseason coaches poll was released Monday, with Boise State checking in at No. 25. The Broncos spent much of last season in the coaches poll, ending the year ranked No. 9 in the nation.

Boise State received 246 points, narrowly beating out the SEC’s Oklahoma, which earned 221 points. The Broncos checked in behind No. 24 Texas Tech, with the Red Raiders receiving 261 points.

The Broncos were the only Group of 5 program featured within the Top 25. The closest Group of 5 program to Boise State is the American Athletic Conference’s Army, which received 33 points and would check in at No. 34 if the rankings were extended. Similar to the 2024 format, this season’s College Football Playoff will feature the highest-ranked team from a Group of 5 conference, which includes the Mountain West, Sun Belt, American and Mid-American conferences, and Conference USA.

The first CFP rankings, which ultimately determine the playoff bracket, aren’t released until early November. But Boise State’s inclusion among the coaches poll indicates the rest of the college world sees Boise State as a favorite to return to this season’s CFP.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be announced later in August. Unsurprisingly, SEC and Big Ten teams dominated the coaches’ rankings. Texas topped the poll with 1,606 points and 28 first-place votes, while the 2024 national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, slotted in at No. 2 with 1,565 points and 20 first-place votes.

The top five was rounded out by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Notre Dame, whom the Broncos will face on the road Oct. 4.

USA Today coaches Top 25

Here is the entire top 25 for the USA Today preseason coaches poll. The number of points received is in parentheses.

1. Texas (1,606)

2. Ohio State (1,565)

3. Penn State (1,525)

4. Georgia (1,466)

5. Notre Dame (1,360)

6. Clemson (1,324)

7. Oregon (1,307)

8. Alabama (1,210)

9. LSU (1,056)

10. Miami (823)

11. Arizona State (806)

12. Illinois (734)

13. South Carolina (665)

14. Michigan (580)

15. Ole Miss (573)

16. SMU (555)

17. Florida (498)

18. Tennessee (492)

19. Indiana (460)

20. Kansas State (438)

21. Texas A&M (392)

21. Iowa State (392)

23. BYU (287)

24. Texas Tech (261)

25. Boise State (246)