Coroner identifies 72-year-old who died in head-on crash near Montpelier - East Idaho News

OVID — The county coroner has identified the man who died in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 89 in Bear Lake County on Thursday evening.

Bear Lake County Coroner Chad Walker identified the man as Ricky Tueller, 72, of Montpelier.

According to a release from the Idaho State Police, the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 21.5, when a northbound 2019 GMC Savana, driven by Tueller, and a southbound 2022 GMC Yukon, driven by an unidentified juvenile from Ovid, collided.

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Tueller died at the scene, and the juvenile driver was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash blocked both directions of US-89 for about three hours.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Lake County Fire Department, Bear Lake Search and Rescue, and Bear Lake Ambulance assisted at the scene. ISP continues to investigate.